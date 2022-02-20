ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Missing man with Alzheimer’s now safe thanks to preschooler

By Kayla Davis, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpFmH_0eK1bEYM00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA / KFTA ) — Police and firefighters paid a special visit to a preschool in Arkansas to thank a 5-year-old for helping save a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Fayetteville police had been looking for 65-year-old Tony Joab , who went missing on Wednesday after walking away from his home. The police said he did not have a phone or vehicle and would appear disoriented.

“There have been extensive efforts made to locate the gentleman, but we just hadn’t found him yet,” said Lt. Scott Carlton with the Fayetteville Police Department. “Darkness was moving out on us. We had rainfall coming in, and we had done everything we could to put the information out to the public to try to find him.”

Lt. Carlton and his team decided the next step was to ask around a nearby neighborhood. When they got to the door of Ezekiel McCulley, 5, he told them he saw a man out in the woods while at recess that day.

SAT exam going digital, getting shorter as college admissions shift

“I saved someone just off my eyes,” said Ezekiel.

Ezekiel said he was both excited and scared when speaking with the police, but he’s glad he did.

“The cops ended up coming back and knocking on our door,” said Brittany McCulley, Ezekiel’s mom. “They told us they found him and that it was due to his tip. They asked if they could take a picture with him and he has just been so excited since.”

Lt. Carlton said Ezekiel is the hero of the day.

“Everyone wanted to come and meet him, so the police officers and firemen were so excited this morning to come down here and see him,” said Lt. Carlton.

When the officials visited the Happy Hollow pre-K class, they brought along cookies, badges and other items for the students.

Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs with kidnapper

Ezekiel’s heroism is being praised outside of the classroom as well. Fayetteville police posted the photos with their young hero and it’s blowing up with praise.

Ezekiel said he would like to become a police officer one day. He even made up a new word to describe how saving a man’s life made him feel, calling it a “criracle” — a mix between crazy and miracle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

80-year-old woman’s belongings vanish

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Mitchell Harper reached out to PIX11 News after his 80-year-old mother’s personal items vanished.  Helen Harper is a patient at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, recovering after fracturing her leg.  On Jan. 21, Helen Harper went to a doctor’s appointment with a specialist; a medical transport service picked up Harper and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WDVM 25

Police ID victim from Lakeforest Mall stabbing

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police identified 23-year-old Jose Alexander Maldonado of Gaithersburg as the victim killed in the Lakeforest Mall stabbing Monday morning. For previous coverage from WDVM on this fatal stabbing click here. Police responded to the mall at the 700 block of Russell Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
WDVM 25

Arrest made in WV robberies

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — After multiple Breaking’s to businesses’ in Martinsburg, police have arrested Shawn J. Nicely, 44-years-old. During the last few weeks, officers from the Martinsburg Police Department have responded to many Breaking and Enterings to businesses in Martinsburg, WV. A heavyset man who used force to enter the shop after-hours, throughout the nights, […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WDVM 25

Hagerstown police searching for shooting suspect

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police are looking for the individual who allegedly shot a man, grazing his leg, at the area of 7 E. Washington Street on Monday evening. Police responded to the above listed area for a report of a single shot fired. Upon arrival, HPD found 30-year-old Donta Louis of Hagerstown with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#College Admissions#Police
WDVM 25

Police recruit and wife dead in apparent double suicide

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are calling it a double suicide as a police recruit and his wife are both dead after both seem to have had self-inflicted gunshot wounds Feb. 19. Officers were called to the home at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday after Fairfax County Police Department recruit Matthew Farberov, 28, […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WDVM 25

Three-year-old hit by car

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In Western Maryland, a three-year-old was hit by a car outside Bester Elementary School. According to the Washington County Dispatch, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.What led to the crash is still under investigation – by the Hagerstown Police Department. Dispatch said the child had nonlife-threatening injuries.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

UPDATE: Deadly stabbing at Lakeforest Mall

UPDATE 4:59 p.m. — According to police, around 11 a.m., a 911 call was received for the assault in Lakeforest Mall. Upon police arrival, they found a 23-year-old male mall employee with stab wounds near the mall’s food court. He was transported to a hospital with the critical condition but later died. The suspect is […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

150 grams of cocaine found in traffic stops

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spent this past weekend getting multiple drugs off the streets. More than 150 grams of cocaine and the street value of 20,000 dollars are now off of the streets. Deputies said they could take these drugs off the streets through the traffic stops that […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy