ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star fatally shot in North Carolina

By Rodney Overton, Michael Prunka, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Su0Cp_0eK1abYK00

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting Thursday night in Garner, just outside of Raleigh.

Johnston County deputies said 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley was found shot to death at a Sheetz convenience store. A 20-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shirley is the son of “Lizard Lick Towing” TV star Ron Shirley, according to a Facebook post by the company. The reality TV show ran on truTV for four seasons starting in 2011. Ron and Amy Shirley own Lizard Lick Towing.

“We ask at this time for your prayers and for your respect of the privacy of the family,” the Facebook post said. “Ron and Amy will be making a post in a few days with details they wish to share. Please know that their faith in God is what is carrying them through this horrible situation.”

Man fatally shot while waiting for table at Columbus restaurant

The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting along the 1600 block of Josephine Road around 8 p.m. Thursday. Soon after, they received a call about gunshot victims in the Sheetz parking lot, which is a little more than three miles away, a news release said.

“It was quickly determined the two calls were directly related,” Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on Josephine Road. They determined that the suspects fled in a yellow passenger vehicle and are working to identify the suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Johnston County, NC
City
Columbus, NC
Garner, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Garner, NC
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Star, NC
WANE 15

Man found guilty in murder of central Indiana police officer

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a guilty ruling in the killing of a Southport police lieutenant. In front of a packed courtroom with at least 20 Southport police officers, Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner found Jason Brown guilty of murder for fatally shooting 38-year-old Southport Lt. Aaron Allan. Allan was shot 11 times when […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lick#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WANE 15

“I 100% believe I would not have survived had it not been for that site”: 2GoFW Facebook group’s impact on local restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the pandemic took hold of the world in early 2020, local restaurants went into survival mode after closing their dining rooms and switching to carry out or delivery only. Many owners weren’t sure if they would weather the storm. But a lifeline came quickly from Zinnia’s Bakehouse owner Krystal […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy