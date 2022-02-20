Desert Bar will never be done and that’s just how the owner likes it

ROGERS PARK — For 50 years, Steve Cunneen was a near-daily presence at his bar, talking with regulars and overseeing an establishment beloved by Rogers Park lifers and college kids alike. His stewardship turned Cunneen’s Bar, 1424 W. Devon Ave., into a neighborhood institution that served as a gathering...
This is the heartbreaking moment a dying dog appears to wave goodbye to its owner. The six-year-old Alaskan Malamute had been taken to the vets in Jinzhong, in Shanxi Province, northern China, where tumours were discovered growing on its liver. Footage, filmed on January 20 and shared on social media,...
A mystery is begging to be solved in Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Wilderness Area, involving a car parked so long in a remote desert spot that it no longer has wheels. Model T Fords haven’t been sold since 1927, Ford says, so the vehicle may have been stuck in...
A 21-year-old hiker has died after he slipped and fell while taking a selfie from a peak in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains, authorities said. Richard Jacobson’s body was found Monday morning almost 700 feet below where he and a companion had been camping on the Flatiron Peak at Lost Dutchman State Park east of Phoenix, CBS News reported.
An ecotour company that operates in Yellowstone National Park has captured extremely rare footage of an active cougar. “Low quality video but a high quality sighting!” Yellowstone Wolf Tracker boasted Sunday via Instagram. “Today many of us were graced with a rare sighting of a very elusive predator; the mountain lion!”
A woman opened her backdoor and found a mountain lion chasing after her dog, Colorado video showed. The small dog began to bark and ran onto the patio of the Boulder, Colorado, home. A mountain lion was chasing after it, a Feb. 4 video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife showed.
Featuring swooping copper roofs, three interconnected pools, and an overhead shark tank, a distinctive dwelling in the California desert has raised the bar. A spectacular desert estate in the hills above Palm Desert, CA, sold for $42 million—apparently the highest price recorded in the coveted Coachella Valley. "It is...
A Hermes customer was aghast to find soil strewn across her doorstep after a delivery driver emptied a plant pot in a clumsy attempt to hide her parcel. Mental health support worker Siobhan Redfern, 24, returned home from a 13-hour shift to discover the mess outside her front door in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday, February 16.
Of all the parks I've visited in the United States, Yellowstone National Park has always been the one destination where I know the chance at having an interaction with wildlife is high. I speak from experience when I say witnessing charging bison is an intimidating and dangerous predicament to be in.
An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
A bird from Central and South America has been spotted in the United States for the very first time. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a Bat Falcon was captured on camera at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo last December. The Santa Ana National Wildlife...
The tiny oasis situated among massive sand dunes in a vast desert has mythological origins, some say. But time may be running out for tourists hoping to visit the wondrous sight. Amid a vast desert, hidden among the largest sand dunes in Peru, lies the only natural desert oasis in...
How is the Dark Knight like a timeshare? Because now you can own a piece of the action. Rally, a website for collectibles, said Friday it will offer shares in the first Batman comic, published in 1940. The company will offer 180,000 shares for $10 apiece, giving Batman No. 1 a value of $1.8 million. […]
Throwback to that time the freaking Terminator himself randomly showed up in El Paso to tour a boot factory and get some boots made. And if you were around and on social media that day you knew exactly where to find him because Ah-nold wasn't shy about posting his whereabouts during his short stay. Naturally, the Internet exploded with photos and videos of The Governator making stops around town.
Ron Shirley, best known for sharing the ins-and-outs of his business Lizard Lick Towing & Recovery in Wendell, NC, has revealed his son Harley is “at peace now” after reportedly being killed. His job on the truTV reality show saw him track down and repossess vehicles and machinery,...
If there ever were an Olympic Games for moose, this woman should be the play-by-play commentator. Her narration of a baby moose and mom in her backyard is an award-winner. Based on the video description, this happened in northern Idaho...an area that does not lack for moose. Here's the backstory of what happened according to the lady:
A distracted teenager working inside a shopping mall in Turkey fell 40 feet after being distracted by his cell phone and walking over a storage hatch. Surveillance footage shows the boy walking towards the hatch while fully engulfed into looking at something on his phone. Another worker nearby seems to be distracted by someone else near him and doesn't realized what's going on until it's too late.
Comments / 0