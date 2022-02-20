ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sledge's ROH Deal Expires Soon

By Sean Ross Sapp
 2 days ago

Another ROH contract is set to expire. Fightful has learned that ROH wrestler Sledge's deal is set to expire at the end of February, after being with the company for two years. Many of the Ring of Honor deals expired at the end of December, with some getting...

