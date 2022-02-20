ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a partnership with Bryson DeChambeau led to the creation of the LA Golf putter

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen former Marucci Sports CEO Reed Dickens saw an opportunity to get in the golf business, he took it, buying the inventory and assets of the now-defunct Matrix shafts in 2018 and rebranding as a new venture, LA Golf. Dickens had enormous success at Marucci, and decided to apply...

The Spun

Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Enjoy Final Round: Golf Fans React

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend were able to enjoy the final round of The Genesis Invitational on Sunday afternoon. While Woods was unable to play in his own tournament this year, the 15-time major champion was still able to play host. On Sunday, he and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, made...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy’s Comment On Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy isn’t thrilled with what fellow golfer Phil Mickelson said this past week. Mickelson originally said that he’s willing to get involved with a Saudi-financed golf league to have leverage on the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson said. “They killed [Washington Post...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy: After taking down Phil, this Norman dagger was delightful

Rory McIlroy delivered a verbal blow towards Phil Mickelson over his SGL comments he may struggle to get up for a while. Naive. Selfish. Ignorant. Egotistical. These were the words used by McIlroy and the game's elite to describe Mickelson in the wake of his comments over the proposed SGL.
GOLF
SkySports

Saudi Golf League: Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau commit to PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau will not join the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league after they pledged their commitment to the PGA Tour. The Ryder Cup team-mates join several high-profile players, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in their opposition of the contentious Saudi plans, spearheaded by Greg Norman.
GOLF
KATU.com

Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas

Kara and Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas chatted about the Big Game and about what you can wear to the game watching party! Click here for more information about Ashley.
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
Telegraph

Phil Mickelson has lost his all-American sheen and now risks being a golfing pariah

After debasing himself with a cynical flirtation with golf's Saudi-backed rebel tour, Phil Mickelson will not require his aptitude for mathematics to count his remaining allies. American golf's avuncular 'people's champion', who has thrilled and charmed with a carefully cultivated public image for almost three decades, now faces the possibility...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Tiger Woods Names The ‘Little Brother’ He Never Had

Over the last several years, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas have been close friends as well as PGA Tour competitors. Woods and Thomas play together often at home in Florida, and the 15-time major champion has served as a mentor to the 2017 PGA Championship winner. At 46, Woods is considerably older than the 28-year-old Thomas, but he has said he considers the younger golfer his “little brother.”
GOLF
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
HuffingtonPost

Nathan Chen Performs An Encore At Winter Olympics And It's Flippin' Fantastic

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen has already completed his redemption story with a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and on Sunday it was time for an encore performance at the gala exhibition. Chen again rose to the moment, executing a perfect backflip on ice. Now that’s a finale....
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pros call Phil Mickelson "TOXIC" and think he will be SUSPENDED

A number of PGA Tour players are expected to call for Phil Mickelson to be suspended from the PGA Tour at next week's players' meeting ahead of the Honda Classic at PGA National, according to Derek Lawrenson for The Mail on Sunday. One PGA Tour pro has gone as far...
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro had a chance to win — and four-putted. His response was great.

If you must know how Michael Gellerman’s Sunday went, just listen to the couple hundred folks stationed around the 18th green at Lakewood National. And if you don’t know who Gellerman is already, just listen to him at 7:25 a.m. the next morning. On Saturday, Gellerman finished the...
GOLF
Laredo Morning Times

Rory McIlroy blasts Phil Mickelson as two more stars pledge loyalty to PGA Tour

Sunday was not the best day for the nascent Saudi-backed golf league - or for Phil Mickelson, the most prominent player linked to it. While Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau dealt blows to the league's hopes for more star power by pledging their loyalty to the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy used remarkably blunt language to castigate Mickelson for his involvement.
GOLF

