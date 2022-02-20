ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Shop the 10 best Fenty Beauty products on Rihanna’s birthday

By Sophie Cannon
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bjm7M_0eK1ZrX500
Rihanna knows good makeup. Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Rihanna may be blessed with “savage” style and a naturally flawless face — but for the rest of us, there’s Fenty Beauty.

So in honor of the pregnant Bad Gal’s 33rd birthday on Feb. 20, why not scoop up some of the bestselling products from her billion-dollar cosmetics brand?

Some of the makeup must-haves below have been in the collection for a while now — including the award-winning Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($20), which has racked up over 4,000 overwhelming positive ratings, and the viral Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($38), famous for its hilariously over-the-top reviews.

We’ll be updating this article periodically with new Fenty Beauty releases you need to try, but for now, read on to shop some of the company’s most popular eye, lip and face products that have scored stamps of approval from fans — and for good reason.

Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick Set ($32)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBKgD_0eK1ZrX500
Sephora

One of the brand’s latest releases, this lipstick set comes with the semi-matte shade of your choosing ($20) and a luxe refillable case adorned with the Fenty logo ($12), so you can mix and match as you collect all 10 colors. Oh, and the shape of the lipstick bullet was inspired by Rihanna’s cupid’s bow; how cool is that?

Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper ($24)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWQzw_0eK1ZrX500
Sephora

Turn up the heat with this new take on a bestselling gloss. Fenty Beauty’s latest version of Gloss Bomb doubles as a lip plumper, instantly adding volume to your pout while nourishing it with shea butter and vitamin E.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vw4Yp_0eK1ZrX500
Sephora

Pucker up and prepare to experience this award-winning lippie. The Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is a mouthful of a name, but that hasn’t stopped it from racking up over 4,000 reviews (and counting) as well as special honors from Allure and Glamour. It comes in eight shades and at $20 a pop, why not get them all?

Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer ($34)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epyWt_0eK1ZrX500
Sephora

The Pro Filt’r collection has earned a ton of hype, and it’s easy to see why: The blurring effect rivals that of any filter on Instagram or TikTok. This primer is a great base for your beauty look, setting the stage — and your skin — for a flawless face of makeup that will last all day.

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner ($24)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGUND_0eK1ZrX500
Sephora

Want wings so sharp they could cut glass? Try the top-rated Flyliner, which comes in both black and brown shades.

“Obsessed,” reads a recent review. “This is by far the best brown liner I’ve used. So pigmented and gives the perfect wing. I’d give it a ten. Don’t ever stop making this.”

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($38)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nir0b_0eK1ZrX500
Sephora

This product has been the talk of Twitter, with fans gushing over its smoothing and pore-erasing powers (occasionally in essay form). It also comes in a whopping 50 shades, proof of how Rihanna’s raised the bar on inclusivity in the beauty world.

Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm ($20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muMJP_0eK1ZrX500
Sephora

Who wouldn’t want to be a professional smoocher? Especially in the winter, it’s hard to keep your lips looking on point, and this beloved balm comes recommended by more than 800 people, with reviews averaging at 4.7 stars out of 5. It comes in four different shades, including a clear version.

Gloss Bomb Color Drip Lip Cream ($21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaXOh_0eK1ZrX500
Sephora

After hydrating your lips, dip them in color with the luxe Gloss Bomb Color Drip collection. The lip cream is available in five different shades ranging from nude to brown to berry, with an average 4.7-star rating to back it all up.

Diamond Bomb All Over Diamond Veil ($40)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ksgfh_0eK1ZrX500
Sephora

“Shine bright like a diamond,” indeed. This bestselling highlighter compact can be yours in four shades: platinum, pink, copper, pink and champagne.

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color ($26)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSzGm_0eK1ZrX500
Sephora

Get a stunning smooch with Stunna Lip Paint, which has scored 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star average. The lip color is made to last and comes in eight shades, from light pink to deep burgundy.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look Shut Down the Red Carpet

Ever since Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last Monday in an epic look that featured a hot pink knee-length Chanel puffer jacket and belly chains, she’s made it clear that her vision of maternity style is here to shake things up. She’s worn everything from a black lace-up Jean Paul Gaultier top and low rise pants to accentuate her baby bump, to a showstopping vintage denim and leopard print patchworked coat paired with jeans and a Fendi crop top—all while dripping in plenty of dazzling Jacquie Aiche gold body chains, naturally.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Rihanna's Pregnancy Style: All Of The Singer's Best Maternity Looks

Rihanna has been serving us look after major look ever since the Barbadian singer burst onto the scene back in 2005 – from the endless classic Y2K looks of the early years, all the way through to that Swarovski naked dress and the full-yellow Met Gala dress that have already become the stuff of legend. And once she started dating A$AP Rocky, the two almost instantly became the hottest couple of the decade – with the impeccable couple style to boot.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Rihanna Just Wore a Robe as a Gown, and It Works

Rihanna just wore a robe as a gown for a night out, and somehow made it look good. I mean, this is the queen of boudoir dressing we're talking about after all. But of course, she didn't wear your typical fluffy white bathrobe. Instead, she slipped on a floor-length red vinyl wrap from her own lingerie line to surprise shoppers at her new Savage x Fenty store at Westfield Culver City mall in Los Angeles. The piece featured a chic hood, which she pulled up over her slicked-back ponytail, and a matching belt that tied above her growing stomach. Rihanna paired the robe with crimson, ankle-strap sandals, hoop earrings, and reverse winged eyeliner that color-coordinated with her outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Leaks Text Pete Davidson Sent Him, Machine Gun Kelly Caught In The Crossfire

Kanye West has been making a tsunami of posts on Instagram today and no one is safe. The rapper mainly has his sights on his wife Kim Kardashian's current flame Pete Davidson after clarifying why Kid Cudi was booted from his next album - but even Machine Gun Kelly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and past presidential nominee Hilary Clinton have been caught up in the crossfire of West's Insta-rants.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Vibrant Green Eyeliner Has Our Attention

Simone Biles exuded vibrance in her latest cover shoot for "Porter," stunning in a series of colorful outfits with makeup to match. Makeup artist Jessica Smalls-Langston experimented with bright pink blush and bold green liner for the gorgeous snaps, though one particular makeup look didn't make it to the final story. Luckily, on Wednesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, offering a glimpse at Biles wearing a take on the banana eyeliner trend the beauty world can't seem to get enough of.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Page Six

80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy