ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Linda Evangelista Is the Latest to Go to War Against This Fat-Freezing Company

By Andrea Marks
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIz9n_0eK1ZqeM00

Click here to read the full article.

Since September, Nineties supermodel Linda Evangelista has been embroiled in a lawsuit over a cosmetic procedure that she said did the opposite of what it advertised, and ruined her famous physique. Evangelista is suing Zeltiq, the company that markets CoolSculpting , claiming the so-called fat-freezing treatment left her “permanently disfigured.”

CoolSculpting is a cosmetic procedure designed to reduce the appearance of fat bulges without surgery. Its advertising says it “literally freezes and kills fat cells” and that it’s “FDA-cleared” to treat fat under the chin and jaw, as well as on thighs, the stomach, and back, among other places. In the lawsuit, Evangelista claims that after receiving seven CoolSculpting treatments between 2015 and 2016, she developed a condition known as paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, or PAH, which court documents describe as “a serious adverse effect where the targeted fat cells increase in number and size (and actually grow larger) after treatment and form hard, bulging masses under the skin.” In a recent People article, Evangelista said that because of hard protrusions at the top of her inner thighs, which she claims were caused by the treatment, she couldn’t wear dresses without a girdle underneath or her bare thighs would chafe to the point of “almost bleeding.”

The lawsuit further claims that Zeltiq, the company that invented and markets the procedure, knew about the risk of PAH since at least 2013, based on an annual report for investors that acknowledged the liability risk of people potentially suing them because of the side effect. Despite this, Evangelista claims, they did not adequately warn her or the dermatologist who performed the procedure about the risk.

Zeltiq’s lawyers said in court documents that the company fulfilled its obligation to warn Evangelista of the risk when she signed paperwork that included information about the possibility of PAH. Beyond that, they argue her claims fail for other reasons concerning consumer law, statutes of limitations, and whether a proclamation like “safe and effective” can legally be considered a warranty. The company filed a motion to dismiss the case in December. A judge has yet to rule on it. A lawyer for Evangelista said he was unable to comment on the case at this time, and Zeltiq’s parent company did not respond to a request for comment.

Personal injury lawyer Louiza Tarassova, who specializes in cosmetic procedure cases and has represented multiple clients about CoolSculpting, says in one sense, lawsuits like Evangelista’s are to be expected. Companies like Zeltiq — and its parent pharmaceutical companies Allergan and AbbVie — have to anticipate legal action and plan for it. “The more popular the product is, the more they’re going to be exposed to various claims and lawsuits,” she says. At the same time, she condemns Zeltiq’s handling of the discovery of PAH, which, as the “paradoxical” in its name suggests, creates the complete opposite effect of what CoolSculpting is supposed to do. “It’s such a severe, permanent, adverse effect,” she says, noting that she’s spoken to some people who underwent surgery for the condition only to see it return. “The way they handled it was so beyond any normal decent behavior, any morality. They didn’t take any particular steps. They described in a vague, two-line way that would mislead practitioners.”

Evangelista is not the only person who has brought legal action against Zeltiq. Others have claimed in federal court that they experienced adverse side effects from the same procedure.

In 2015, an Ohio doctor sued Zeltiq for breach of contract, among other charges. She claimed she had purchased a CoolSculpting machine for her office after having the procedure demonstrated on herself. She claimed a representative from the company told her any side effects would be “minimal in nature and had only a rare chance of occurring.” Shortly after the procedure and subsequent purchase, however, she began experiencing “severe and prolonged pain and numbness,” with some numbness becoming permanent. Her case was dismissed later that same year. In 2016, a 39-year-old woman from New York claimed the CoolSculpting machine was “defective” and left her with a “growth in both of her thighs.” She dismissed the case later that year.

In 2019, a man from the Bahamas, represented by Tarassova, sued the company saying that a few months after getting CoolSculpting treatments in 2018, he developed a hard mass “the shape and size of a bowling ball” above his navel. He claimed he had not been sufficiently warned about the side effect or the difficulty of reversing it. In 2021, a judge ruled in favor of Zeltiq, saying the company’s warnings were legally “adequate,” that the man had signed a waiver acknowledging risk of injury. Tarassova and her client have appealed the ruling. “Unfortunately, the judge did not allow the case to go to a jury trial,” she tells Rolling Stone . “He ruled that based on his opinion the warnings about PAH by Zeltiq were adequate to warn doctors of the condition. The court’s ruling is now under appeal. We are asking the appellate court to review whether the evidence should have been presented to the jury for the jury to decide whether Zeltiq’s conduct was wrong.”

Beyond lawsuits claiming CoolSculpting harmed people, the company has also faced legal action for its business practices. One med spa sued Zeltiq in 2021, alleging unfair and deceptive trade practices. They claimed the company had sold them a CoolSculpting machine, telling them it would be constantly in use and bring in business while knowing it would in fact be “barely profitable” for such providers. That action is ongoing.

Evangelista’s high-profile case is still in process, but one thing is certain: Zeltiq and its owners will not go quietly. Tarassova says companies like theirs are “notorious” for aggressively and expertly defending themselves in court. “These pharmaceutical companies make billions and part of their business is litigation,” she says. “They’re very experienced litigators and they have multiple firms working on each case at a time. They have a product to protect.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence, Who Was Targeted by Capitol Rioters, Defends Resolution Calling Jan. 6 ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’

Click here to read the full article. Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday defended the Republican National Committee’s resolution describing the events of Jan. 6, 2021 as “legitimate political discourse,” despite the attack resulting in five deaths, dozens of injured police officers, and some rioters calling for Pence himself to be hanged or otherwise executed. The resolution was not “talking about people that engaged in violence against persons or property that day,” Pence told a group of Republicans at Stanford University, according to The Washington Post. Instead, he claimed, it was referring to “a whole range of people that have...
PROTESTS
Rolling Stone

Women’s Figure Skating Has to Change

Click here to read the full article. The scene that unfolded on Thursday morning in Beijing during the Women’s Figure Skating competition — watching Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old thrust into the center of Russia’s doping scandal, struggle so publicly — was disheartening on many levels. It also capped off a terrible week for the sport of figure skating, the Olympic Games, the Olympic movement — and, most of all, the women involved. The women competing have spent their lives sacrificing normalcy — and their health — at a chance to be number one in the world. And this is where we have...
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

A ‘Clear and Convincing’ Danger: Judge Orders Oath Keeper Leader Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Stewart Rhodes — the founder of the Oath Keepers — will be jailed until he faces trial on charges he plotted a “seditious conspiracy” to block the peaceful transfer of power and keep president Biden out of the White House by force.  Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee on the D.C. District Court, passed down the ruling Friday afternoon, denying a plan proposed by Rhodes’ legal team that would have let the militia leader live with a cousin in California.  Mehta characterized Rhodes as “extremely sophisticated,” and likely able to undermine any conditions of a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
In Style

Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

Last fall, Linda Evangelista revealed that she had been "brutally disfigured" after she underwent CoolSculpting. She had been in hiding for five years, she explained, after her "fat-freezing" procedure in 2015 and 2016 had a rare side effect. She's suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million, claiming that she's been unable to work since the procedure, which hardened and expanded areas around her bra line, jawline, and thighs instead of shrinking them.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Telegraph

Why Linda Evangelista’s 'disfigured' face is better than any flawless one

“Done Hiding”. That’s the standout line from Linda Evangelista’s cover interview with People magazine – the first since she shared her despair last year about a fat-freezing procedure she underwent in 2016 that went wrong, and which she said at the time left her “permanently disfigured” and “brutally deformed”.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Linda Evangelista Revealed Photos Of Her CoolSculpting Side Effects

Following her September 2021 Instagram post, supermodel Linda Evangelista has now revealed photos of her experience with the fat-reducing treatment CoolSculpting in a story with People magazine. Evangelista alleges a treatment five years ago on her face, bra, and thighs left her with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (also called "PH," this is an intense overgrowth of fat), and she's now "brutally disfigured" and "I dread running into someone I know."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Linda Evangelista
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Appellate Court#Go To War#Coolsculpting#Pah
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie Pitt, 17, Rocks Tank Top & Jeans On Trip To LA Salon With Mom Angelina – Photo

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is looking so grown up! The 17-year-old showed off her casual style as she walked alongside mom Angelina Jolie after a salon visit. Angelina Jolie, 46, spent some quality time with her daughter Zahara, 17. The teenagers sported a blue hairstyle for visit to Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, where she also left with several bags of product. Zahara was casually dressed for the for the mid-50s temperature with a long gray tank top and dark skinny jeans. She wore a cropped white cardigan over top and finished the look with sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Joseph Baena's Mother Lives a Life out of the Public Eye

When it comes to detailing Joseph Baena's early life, it's fair to say that things for the boy were pretty normal for most of his childhood. Then, in 2011, his whole world flipped upside down when it was revealed that famed actor and California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was his biological father.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Eve welcomes baby with husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve has given birth to a baby boy. The 42-year-old star and her husband Maximillion Cooper — who she married in 2014 — welcomed their son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper into the world on Feb.1 and the couple has taken to Instagram to show off their new arrival.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Naomi Campbell, 51, introduces her baby to the world on British Vogue cover

Naomi Campbell is giving fans a peek at her beautiful baby daughter. The 51-year-old supermodel posed on the cover of the March issue of British Vogue holding her 9-month-old daughter, whose name she has chosen not to reveal, in a photo shot by fashion photographer Steven Meisel. Inside the magazine pages, Campbell opened up about how motherhood has changed her.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Supermodel raises alarm on paradox of CoolSculpting

One of the most popular supermodels of the 1990s, Linda Evangelista, recently filed a lawsuit this past September for $50 million in damages against CoolSculpting's parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for being "brutally disfigured" after having seven sessions of the procedure from August 2015 to February 2016, according to a recent People report.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy