Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha Have Us Seeing Double In Latest Mother-Daughter Photo

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter Natasha made us see double this weekend with a rare mother-daughter photo. On Feb. 19, Candace posted two photos of her and her lookalike daughter Natasha on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Instagram vs Reality  #proudmama Don’t miss the brand new Aurora Teagarden Mystery: Haunted By Murder on Sunday, Feb. 20th at 9/8c on @hallmarkmovie.”

In the first photo, we’re seeing double because the mother-daughter duo truly looks like twins — down to the hair color and style. Candace is rocking a simple striped sweater and jeans look, while Natasha is wearing a bold, green, and orange ensemble we’re loving. In the second photo, our hearts warmed up a little more when we saw Candace’s smile as Natasha bear-hugged her. We can feel the proud mama vibes through the photos.

Now Candace and Natasha have made us do a double-take multiple times with how much they look like one another. Candace told US Weekly that she loves that when people say they look alike. “I love when people think that we look alike. I think my daughter is stunning, and I just love spending time with her.”

But she added that despite looking alike, Natasha’s personality is much more like her papa’s, Valeri Bure. “She definitely has the personality of [Valeri] more than me.”

Candace married NHL hockey player Valeri back in June 1996. They share three children with one another: Natasha, 23, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Demi Moore Posts Super Rare Photo With Youngest Daughter Tallulah For Her 28th Birthday

It’s rare when our timelines are blessed with a Demi Moore picture with one of her daughters. But getting one of Moore and youngest daughter Tallulah? That’s super rare. On Feb 3, Moore posted a silly photo of her and Tallulah on their tiptoes, arms waving in the air in honor of Tallulah’s 28th birthday. She posted it with the touching caption, “Tallulah. You are a magical being. It is a privilege and honor to be your mother and witness the radiant beauty that emanates through and from you. Happy Birthday, my sweet girl! Love you beyond words!!” View this...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later. Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way....
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Candace Cameron Bure Says She And Bob Saget Got Into 'Little Tiff' Before His Death

Candace Cameron Bure lovingly recalled her final conversation and last words with Bob Saget before the comedian died in January. During an appearance on “Today” this week, Bure told Hoda Kotb that she and Saget, who played her father on “Full House,” got into a “little tiff” just two weeks before Saget died, but luckily were able to patch things up right away.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

Demi Moore's Daughter Scout Willis Proves She's Just as Spunky & Talented As Her Mama in New Photo

We’re decreeing 2022 to be the year of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ talented daughters. To start off the year with a bang, Scout Willis is showing her talented, spunky side with this new selfie. On Jan 30, Scout posted a photo of herself through the Fuji filter with the caption, “booth bitch.” In the photo we see Scout wearing a simple outfit of a white cropped top, blue sweats, and a super fun leopard print hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) It’s no secret that Scout is a super cool chic, between the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Look-Alike Daughter Suri, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out In NYC

Style runs in the family! Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York City rocking matching cream cardigans. Like mother, like daughter!. When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes, 43, has passed on her stylishness to daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Katie and Suri were seen out and about separately in New York City in matching cream cardigans on February 9. Their casual looks were perfect for the milder Big Apple weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

SheKnows

