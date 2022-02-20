Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha Have Us Seeing Double In Latest Mother-Daughter Photo

Click here to read the full article.

Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter Natasha made us see double this weekend with a rare mother-daughter photo. On Feb. 19, Candace posted two photos of her and her lookalike daughter Natasha on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Instagram vs Reality #proudmama Don’t miss the brand new Aurora Teagarden Mystery: Haunted By Murder on Sunday, Feb. 20th at 9/8c on @hallmarkmovie.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

In the first photo, we’re seeing double because the mother-daughter duo truly looks like twins — down to the hair color and style. Candace is rocking a simple striped sweater and jeans look, while Natasha is wearing a bold, green, and orange ensemble we’re loving. In the second photo, our hearts warmed up a little more when we saw Candace’s smile as Natasha bear-hugged her. We can feel the proud mama vibes through the photos.

Now Candace and Natasha have made us do a double-take multiple times with how much they look like one another. Candace told US Weekly that she loves that when people say they look alike. “I love when people think that we look alike. I think my daughter is stunning, and I just love spending time with her.”

But she added that despite looking alike, Natasha’s personality is much more like her papa’s, Valeri Bure. “She definitely has the personality of [Valeri] more than me.”

Candace married NHL hockey player Valeri back in June 1996. They share three children with one another: Natasha, 23, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

