Manchester United went to Elland Road on Sunday and blew a 2-0 advantage against Leeds United in less than a minute only to rally late and pick up a huge 4-2 victory to get back into the Premier League's top four. After back-to-back draws and with the pressure of their upcoming Champions League round of 16 clash, United showed heart and character while their defense once again struggled in the second half.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO