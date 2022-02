Frank Lampard insists Everton must accept and embrace their Premier League relegation battle.The Toffees slipped to their second defeat in three league encounters under new boss Lampard with a 2-0 loss at Southampton.Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long struck for a totally dominant Saints side who never relented after taking control.Everton’s troubles on the road surfaced again, with the visitors looking a shadow of the side that thumped Leeds 3-0 at Goodison Park on February 12.Lampard’s men sit 16th in the table and four points off the drop zone, leaving the ex-Chelsea and Derby boss to pull no punches on their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO