PULLMAN - Washington State University is evaluating possibly instituting its own indoor mask requirement after the governor’s mask order is lifted next month. Washington Governor Jay Inslee will lift his statewide indoor mask mandate on March 21st. In a post on the institution’s website, WSU officials say they are considering their own indoor mask mandate. The statement says that WSU is considering partnering with other public universities across Washington and will meet with leaders statewide to discuss mask policies in the coming weeks.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO