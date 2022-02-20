ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across US with no end in sight

Cover picture for the articleKrystal Guerra’s Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher and hardly any storage space. But Guerra was fine with the apartment’s shortcomings. It was all part of being a 32-year-old graduate student in South Florida, she reasoned, and she was happy to live there for a...

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
Costs are rapidly climbing throughout the U.S. "It's not just an economic issue. This is a social issue that's tearing apart the fabric of communities and families," said Aaron Dietrich, with the People's Council of Saint Petersburg. "You've got us people who are full-time workers who work over 40 hours...
Rents are rising nationwide. Average rental listings jumped 14 percent last year, to $1,877 a month, with cities such as Austin, New York and Miami posting increases of 30 to 40 percent, according to real estate firm Redfin. “Rents really shot up in the second half of 2021,” Daryl Fairweather,...
The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
Finding a place to live has gotten more complicated — and a lot more expensive — in the pandemic. Rents are soaring across the country with stories of bidding wars rattling nerves and exorbitant fees tacked-on in cities from Fort Lauderdale to Fort Worth. You’re probably not going to be able to afford your dream apartment anymore. But how much can you afford?
A million dollars may sound like a lot of money to spend on a house, but in more US cities than ever, it’s just the average. According to a new report by real estate listing platform Zillow, a record-breaking 146 American cities surpassed the million-dollar mark in 2021, the most ever recorded to breach that price point in a single year.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For months, sundry forecasters have been predicting a sharp slowdown in the rapid pace of home price appreciation. Indeed, it seems logical that following the recent gigantic run-up, year-over-year gains should “revert to the mean,” falling to mid–single digits or even lower. That has certainly been the pattern historically: Superhigh prices lure existing homeowners to plant “for sale” signs, and builders get active, filling their subdivisions with new ranches and colonials. While supply expands, demand cools because the big jump in prices and the rise in monthly payments means that fewer people in each income tier can afford to buy. High prices set in motion the process that tames the rampage.
Inventory in the U.S. housing market hit a record low in 2021 as household growth, low interest rates, and the COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand for homes. The resulting inventory crunch has sent home prices to all time highs — and in major metropolitan areas across the country, the American middle class has […]
