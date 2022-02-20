ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2022

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgkCD_0eK1XX0F00
Runway at Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2022 on February 19, 2022 in London Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Molly Goddard took a punk turn — minus the safety pins and anger — with a collection that subverted stereotypes and ripped up the classics.

This high-energy show — Goddard’s first runway event since lockdown — was inspired by serendipitous finds at London’s Portobello and Camden markets during the late ’80s and ’90s, and the myriad ways of mixing them up.

While those references were well after punk’s heyday, the collection had that same do-it-yourself, rough-edged feel so different from the youthful innocence, delicate ruffles and ruching of Goddard’s previous collections.

True, the big skirts and baby frills were out in force, but Goddard toned them down with Fair Isle and fisherman knits, wooly tights and hefty platform boots. She described the overall look as “eclectic, here’s-what-I-found-down-the-market,” and said it was more “casual and scruffy,” than in the past.

Models wore off-the-shoulder evening dresses over chunky fisherman knits and long grandpa-style cardigans over the designer’s signature tulle skirts.

A sheer lemon-toned pouf dress — one of the collection’s many nods to ’80s silhouettes — was worn over gray wooly tights, and made for a cozy combination on a miserable, rainy day, while a pony print dress with ruffles at the bottom nodded to Goddard’s enduring love of vintage children’s clothing, and gentle nursery colors.

Goddard’s runway setup didn’t do this collection any favors, though: The designer said the collection demanded an “extreme perspective” given all the embellishment and big proportions, so she raised it high, distorting the outfits’ view and forcing viewers to crane their necks upward.

She should have had the models on ground level, swooshing their way around the room so the audience could see all of those cozy glam combos up close.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Bottega Veneta Supports Return of Butt Magazine

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Thanks to Bottega Veneta, Butt magazine is relaunching next month. Ten years after its last print issue, the quarterly magazine founded in 2001 for gay men and edited by Gert Jonkers and Jop van Bennekom, will return with its 30th issue and the Italian luxury brand as its sole advertiser.More from WWDYuima Nakazato Couture Spring 2022Charles de Vilmorin Couture Spring 2022Valentino Couture Spring 2022 “As a brand, sometimes you want to support something that you simply have a belief in and a fondness for — Butt Magazine is one of those things,” said...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portobello#Fair Isle
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Bella Hadid Just Wore an Outfit You Probably Owned in Middle School

Bella Hadid's latest fashion shoot reminds me of a Friday night in middle school. For starters, the outfit screams early aughts "loungewear," not to mention, the quality and backdrop of the images evoked a full-on bout of nostalgia in me for basement photoshoots with friends. On Wednesday, the model posted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Man Ray Work Could Become Most Expensive Photograph Ever Sold at Auction in ‘Unprecedented’ Sale

This May, Man Ray’s Le Violon d’Ingres (1924), a famed photograph of a nude woman’s back that’s overlaid with a violin’s f-holes, is headed to auction, where it is expected to fetch between $5 million and $7 million. If it does sell for within that range, it will become the most expensive photograph ever sold at auction. This print of the iconic Man Ray photograph, which depicts his muse Kiki de Montparnasse, is a rare one in that it is considered an original photographic copy. It was made around the time its corresponding negative was first produced, making it valuable in...
VISUAL ART
In Style

Rihanna Just Wore a Robe as a Gown, and It Works

Rihanna just wore a robe as a gown for a night out, and somehow made it look good. I mean, this is the queen of boudoir dressing we're talking about after all. But of course, she didn't wear your typical fluffy white bathrobe. Instead, she slipped on a floor-length red vinyl wrap from her own lingerie line to surprise shoppers at her new Savage x Fenty store at Westfield Culver City mall in Los Angeles. The piece featured a chic hood, which she pulled up over her slicked-back ponytail, and a matching belt that tied above her growing stomach. Rihanna paired the robe with crimson, ankle-strap sandals, hoop earrings, and reverse winged eyeliner that color-coordinated with her outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie’s

A Lucian Freud portrait of his former lover and muse, the food writer Janey Longman, is slated to hit the auction block for the first time at Christie’s London this March. The painting, titled Girl with Eyes Closed (1986–87), was acquired in 1987 by a British collector and is expected to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.4 million–$20 million). Girl with Eyes Closed has been in the same collection since it was purchased via a deal brokered by Freud’s longtime London dealer, James Kirkman, before the artist gained representation with Acquavella Galleries in 1993. The piece is being sold in its original...
VISUAL ART
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy