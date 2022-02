The Queen has tested positive for coronavirus after her son Charles caught Covid earlier this month.The 95 year-old monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week.The head of state has fallen ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the disease.The shock announcement was made just a few weeks after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on 6 February.Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO