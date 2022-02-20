ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robyn Lynch RTW Fall 2022

By Tianwei Zhang
 2 days ago
Runway at Robyn Lynch RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 19, 2022

Irish designer Robyn Lynch’s solo runway debut was packed with some very nice knitted tops, sporty shorts and technical puffer ski jackets in collaboration with Columbia.

“The main inspiration for this collection came from my experience working with Columbia over the past year. Their use of fabrication and technology has inspired me to push further in the development of my main line. Merging the two into one collection allows us to grow as a brand in stockists and offer the collection to more territories,” the designer said.

The show featured 10 upcycled jackets made from deadstock with Columbia, as well as items made with sustainable materials like nylon made out of ocean waste, and a viscose treated with waterproofing technology in Italy for outdoor settings.

With this collection, she also wants to break “down traditional stereotypes that are associated with Irish references and culture and bring it into a diverse 2022,” by elevating sentimental elements of the family wardrobe into runway fashion.

For example, four of her father’s vintage Dublin football jerseys were interpreted into high-tech knit pieces, made possible by Synflux, a Japanese brand that leverages artificial intelligence for garment construction and knitwear.

