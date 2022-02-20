EXPLAINER: Why are thousands of baptisms deemed invalid?

Painting showing Jesus standing before PilateReproduction of painting by artist James Tissot; Public Domain in the United States. Pontius Pilate was the fifth Roman governor of Judaea. He served under Emperor Tiberius from 26/27 AD to 36/37 AD.
A man interrupted Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'. Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
The retired Pope Benedict XVI has come forward with an unusual confession. Rather than sticking with a highly contested denial that he knew nothing about the scores of predatory priests who were moved around German parishes when he was in charge of the Munich diocese, he now says he did know about at least one of them.
site of el-Araj next to a painting of Jesus walking on waterExpress. Archeologists have always questioned events from the bible in their search to find hard evidence of locations where those events had occurred. Within the New Testament, there are many mentions of Jesus performing various miracles to do good but also to prove to the world that he is the son of God. Within the New Testament, there is mention of a town called Bethsaida found next to the Sea of Galilee in Israel.
Tall el-Hammam, JordanPicture by Deg777; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the Bible, the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah are described as being wicked. Thus, God destroyed the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah by raining "sulfur and fire" on the cities.
Marble bust of Cleopatra probably made in 1st century BCPicture by Louis le Grand; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. Cleopatra VII was one of the most famous queens of Egypt who ruled from 51 to 30 BC. She left behind a legacy of being an influential and active ruler in that period of time.
Picture by Simon Speed; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. Jesus's Crown of Thorns is an important and priceless relic. The Crown of Thorns relic which is purported to be the original crown of thorns that Jesus was forced to wear on his way to the crucifixion, had been stored in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.
Aramaic inscription about King David on slabPicture by Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; CC-BY-SA-1.0, Universal Public Domain. In 1993, archaeologists discovered an ancient stone slab called a stele in Tel Dan, a city located in Northern Israel. The stele was a stone slab that would have been erected as a monument and the surface of the stele contained some writing.
The 1st-century house at the Sisters of Nazareth site. It may have been the childhood home of Jesus ChristKen Dark. History from biblical times is considered to be the most interesting within this subject due to the tales from the bible. To some the scriptures presented within the bible are tales, but for Christianity, they have been leading the lifestyles of billions for the past 2,000 years. Just as mentioned within the bible, we knew that Jesus was born in Zahareth, but the exact location was not specified.
ARIEL, Israel — Ancient Judeans often ate non-kosher fish around the time that such food was prohibited in the Bible, an Israeli study discovered. Researchers say the analysis of fish bones that are thousands of years old reveals the forbidden diet. These findings shed fresh light on the origin of dietary laws from the Torah that are still observed by many Jewish people today.
In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
In January 2022, Pope Francis bestowed the title doctor of the church on St. Irenaeus of Lyons, a Christian bishop who died about A.D. 200 For centuries, Christians in both the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches have venerated him as a saint. As a specialist in medieval Christianity, I...
Six mummified children thought to have been sacrificed hundreds of years ago, apparently to accompany a dead nobleman to the afterlife, have been unearthed in a tomb near Lima, archaeologists reported. The tiny skeletons, wrapped tightly in cloth, were found in the grave of an important man, possibly a political...
(CNN) — A Catholic priest in Arizona was found to have incorrectly performed baptisms throughout most of his career, making that sacrament and perhaps others invalid for thousands of people. Father Andres Arango resigned after the discovery of his one-word error. Arango would say, “We baptize you in the...
