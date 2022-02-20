ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2022

By Natalie Theodosi
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vVjs_0eK1Wsx500
Runway at Ahluwalia RTW Fall 2022 on February 19, 2022 in London Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Against all odds, Priya Ahluwalia grasped industry attention amidst the pandemic, scoring multiple collaborations, awards and wholesale partnerships for her resourcefulness — she mostly works with deadstock fabrics — and ability to narrate stories of cultural heritage and identity through her clothing.

She thrived presenting her refined, colorful take on sportswear through digital films and books, but this year it was time to step back into the real world.

Although a “scary” new beginning for the London-based designer, she managed to navigate the shift by translating her love of film onto her new-season lineup, which was heavily influenced by Nollywood and Bollywood films. Her mood board was filled with vibrant images of sexy, powerful female Nollywood characters; vintage film posters featuring the bold typography both genres are associated with, and snapshots of male Bollywood actors’ looks, usually involving bright checks or rich textures.

“In both those genres, you can see Black and Brown lives and stories being told in a non-Eurocentric way, so they’re really special to me,” said the designer, who clashed references, colors and patterns together to create a fun and anything-but-subtle co-ed lineup.

Women’s dresses were draped like the saris seen in some Bollywood movies yet made shorter to reference the sexier, Nollywood silhouettes. Denim featured bold graphics inspired by the film posters, while the men’s offering featured smarter pieces like silk shirts, or classic polos updated with Indian-inspired beading.

This was also a collection filled with fuss-free silhouettes that Ahluwalia’s growing roster of wholesale partners could buy straight from the catwalk — an unusual, yet welcome, addition to the London scene.

Comments / 3

Related
WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffree Star to Launch Skin Care Brand

Click here to read the full article. Jeffree Star is growing his beauty empire to a new category. The beauty influencer and YouTube star-turned-entrepreneur is gearing up to debut Jeffree Star Skin, a line that’s been years in the making. The brand is launching with seven products that offer a full skin care routine and reflect Star’s own everyday essentials.More from WWDPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “[The pandemic] opened up a whole new world and we just happened to be developing skin care for years now, so the...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry#Clothing#Bollywood Movies#Indian
NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Musier Paris Plays With Style Codes in Its Spring 2022 Collection

Musier Paris‘ Spring 2022 collection plays with stylistic gender codes, while paying homage to its founder Anne Laure Mais. Knitted sailor stripes emblematic of the range are splashed across bodysuits, mid-length dresses and cardigans donning golden buttons. A variety of silhouettes comprise the capsule, including micro-mini skirts, oversized bomber jackets and black crepe tops boasting cutouts at the hip. Elevating the timeless line are sheer fishnet tops, which can be paired with pleated shorts or men’s trousers. The collection is rounded out with a pair of preppy and minimalistic sand dune loafers, alongside a pair of Mary Janes, an oversized double-breasted jacket and a trench coat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Discusses Why Her Pants ‘Aren’t That Flattering’

We realize that their clothes probably aren’t the first thing on your mind when watching “1883,” but there’s actually a lot of thought that goes into the costuming for the 19th-century drama series. And Elsa Dutton star Isabel May is here to talk about her mad respect for women during that time period as well as why her 1800s trousers aren’t the cutest style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Bella Hadid Just Wore an Outfit You Probably Owned in Middle School

Bella Hadid's latest fashion shoot reminds me of a Friday night in middle school. For starters, the outfit screams early aughts "loungewear," not to mention, the quality and backdrop of the images evoked a full-on bout of nostalgia in me for basement photoshoots with friends. On Wednesday, the model posted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you’ll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Miley Cyrus Is Flashing Major Leg In Her Latest Campaign—All We Can Say Is WOW!

Miley Cyrus, 29, definitely has the vocal pipes of a true rock star, and in her latest head-to-toe Gucci photo shoot, she looks like one too! The “Prisoner” singer donned a short, tan Gucci zip-up romper with brown, leather detailing on its front pockets. The frock was adorned with the brand’s signature logo and she paired the chic item with matching, buckled calf-length boots with a glamorous heel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
latest-hairstyles.com

28 Bixie Haircut Examples Trending in 2022

The bixie haircut is a combination of a pixie and bob cut. This trendy cut offers the fullness of a short pixie and the versatility of a bob. The cut is customizable, making it suitable for women of all ages. First, Tucker encourages you to make sure that your preferred...
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

Pure Rosy Makes Periods Pretty with Sustainable Leak-Proof Underwear

It wasn’t too long ago that the only period products menstruating humans had were wasteful tampons and liners. Thanks to a few trailblazing brands, like Pure Rosy, we can do away with uncomfortable pads, and opt for period-proof underwear instead. Founded by Linda Miller, sustainable underwear brand Pure Rosy...
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy