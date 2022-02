Lifecycle funds – also known as “target-date funds” – are an option for retirement planners that doesn’t require regular upkeep. By reducing risk as you get closer to your goal, lifecycle funds increasingly focus on preserving capital than boosting capital appreciation. These funds have become popular recently because of their “set-it-and-forget-it” investment approach. In this article, we’ll share what they are, how they work and the pros and cons you should consider before adopting this investment style. If you want help with lifecycle funds or any other financial questions, consider working with a financial advisor.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO