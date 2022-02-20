ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in Mobile

By Chad Petri
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile-Fire Rescue crews responded to an early morning fire at Berkshire Arms Apartments. The fire destroyed at least two units. Crews were called before dawn and then returned after 8 am to put out a flare-up that appeared to be coming from the roof. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no word on whether or not anyone was hurt in the blaze.

