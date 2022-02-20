Early Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile-Fire Rescue crews responded to an early morning fire at Berkshire Arms Apartments. The fire destroyed at least two units. Crews were called before dawn and then returned after 8 am to put out a flare-up that appeared to be coming from the roof. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no word on whether or not anyone was hurt in the blaze.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
