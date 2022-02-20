ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Paul McCartney Unveils “Got Back” U.S. Tour Dates

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, we got an intimate look at the Beatles with Peter Jackson’s epic documentary, Get Back. Now we get another shot to see one of the Fab Four in action with Paul McCartney’s new Got Back U.S. Tour. “I said at the end of the last...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sir Paul McCartney emotional when listening to song he penned for John Lennon

Sir Paul McCartney has said he finds it emotional listening to a song he wrote which he says was him “talking to John (Lennon) after we’d had all the sort of disputes about The Beatles break up”.The 79-year-old was reflecting on the track Dear Friend, which featured on Wild Life, the debut album from Paul McCartney and Wings formed in 1971 after the Fab Four had parted ways.The band, also known by their original name Wings, had a founding line-up which included Sir Paul’s late wife Linda on keyboards, drummer Denny Seiwell and The Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.In...
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Life at 80: Paul McCartney Hits the Road on 13 Stop Tour To Celebrate Landmark Birthday

Paul McCartney, effervescently young, is hitting the road to celebrate his landmark birthday. McCartney turns 80 on June 18th. So leading up to that milestone he’s going on tour, playing 13 dates on a “Got Back” tour. The whole thing kicks off in Spokane, Washington on April 28th and ends with a bang on June 16th at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. These are stadium shows, big shows, with all the bells and whistles.
MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney’s ‘Hey Jude’ notes sold as an NFT for over $76,000

An NFT of Paul McCartney‘s handwritten notes for ‘Hey Jude’ has sold for over $76,000 (£56,136). Last month, John Lennon‘s eldest son Julian launched a special range of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) containing digitised pieces of Lennon and Beatles memorabilia from his personal collection. Fans were...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Beck
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Music Video#Beatles#Waspokane Arena#Waclimate#Nctruist Field#Oriole Park#Njmet Life Stadium
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Ringo Starr Opens Up About Some of His Favorite Photos From Beatles Days

Like many of us, nostalgia comes in the form of old photos for Beatles icon Ringo Starr. The famous drummer is reliving his glory days with some old photos of the rock band. Collectively, he’s taking those memories and writing about them. Weighted with emotion, Starr is celebrating those moments in a new book entitled “Lifted: Fab Images and Memories of My Life with the Beatles from Across the Universe,” which will come out on Monday.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Dave Grohl Releasing Thrash Album, Motley Crue, Def Leppard + More!

Dave Grohl is planning to release a full-length thrash metal album, and it'll likely arrive sometime in the next week. Foo Fighters' recorded the new music in conjunction with their new horror film, "Studio 666," using the name "Dream Widow." As we told you, the band quietly released one of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy