NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Wright beat his man off the dribble, skied to the rim before the help defender assumed position and released a finger-roll layup soft onto the backboard as Vanderbilt needed a game-tying shot against No. 24 Alabama. But the ball took two bounces on the rim and fell off with mere seconds remaining, sending the Commodores to a 74-72 defeat that ended their hopes of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO