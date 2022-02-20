ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1966 Jaguar XKE Series I Coupe Will Highlight Your Classic Luxury Collection

By John Puckett
 2 days ago
This beautiful car was the pinnacle of performance and style in the mid ‘60s and now it could be yours!

Jaguar is possibly the most iconic automotive manufacturer to ever originate in the vast lands of Great Britain for its sleek style and high performance. Everyone from esteemed enthusiast icon Jeremy Clarkson to ordinary automotive lovers like us can find something to love about the "Jag" brand. While the newer models sport excellent performance, a modern supercar design, and plenty of comfort to match, it truly is the vintage models that get most people's attention. Without a doubt, these great cars were the pinnacle of performance in their time and now present an air of mystery and interest surrounding the history of fine automobiles. So what are you supposed to do if you're in the market for one of these great cars?

This is a 1966 Jaguar XKE Series I Coupe, and it just might be the answer to that intense question as it sports a ton of performance, style, and luxury with a fabulous vintage road presence. Under the hood is a potent 4.2-liter inline-six engine that puts out more than enough power for any European racing enthusiast with a passion for vintage speed. The swooping body lines contour the car perfectly, giving the vehicle a feminine mystique. The vintage wheels add to this quite well as they both show off the vehicle's history and give it a brand new look because of the shining chrome coating. While many cars focus on form or function, this particular vehicle is the perfect combination of both.‌‌

Of course, because this is a European classic, the interior is as pristine and detailed as nearly anything you'll find on the road today. There is nothing quite like the smell of vintage leather, and this thing has plenty of it as both front seats are covered in tight black leather. The gauges, radio pieces, and steering wheel reflect a racing-inspired aesthetic, making the driving experience the stuff of legend. This car is exactly what it looks like, a vintage British sports car with a ton of performance and luxury to match. ‌‌‌‌

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

