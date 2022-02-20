Know your genre

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIf you want to write in a genre, you’re wise to immerse yourself in it. I have gotten to know a lot of screenwriters through the years. In talking with or interviewing them, one thing I find they pretty much have in common: They know their genre. That...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Collider

William McGregor to Direct Vampire Film 'Smile' For Netflix

Vampires are officially making a comeback. From Chris McKay’s Renfield to the twice-delayed Morbius with Jared Leto, it seems everyone is getting in on the vampire bandwagon, even streaming platforms. Per an exclusive with Deadline, Netflix has tapped William McGregor to direct the upcoming vampire flick Smile. The film will be made in conjunction with Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Samurai’ Movie, Based on Blaxploitation Book Series, in the Works at Netflix (Exclusive)

Netflix is developing what it hopes could be its next big action franchise. The streamer has picked up the rights to Marc Olden’s Black Samurai novels, with the intent of adapting the material into film.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Invest $45M in French, European Films in Deal That Could Pave Return to Cannes'Tinder Swindler' Subject Says He's a "Legit Businessman," Denies Con Claims in InterviewReed Hastings, Patty Quillin to Donate $10M to Tougaloo College and Brown University John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman, who produced the 2021 supernatural horror movie Séance and Jeremy Saulnier’s gritty thriller, Hold the Dark, will produce. No writer...
MOVIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Francis Ford Coppola Says “Good” Studio Films ‘Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die’ Are From “Talented” Filmmakers, Yet Feel Similar

Francis Ford Coppola is once again offering his thoughts on Marvel while also reflecting on the modern landscape of studio films. Coppola garnered attention for his comments three years ago after coming to the defense of Martin Scorsese, who faced backlash at the time for describing Marvel films as “not cinema.” Coppola shared the same sentiments but also described the films as “despicable.” When speaking to GQ Magazine for a profile published Thursday, the director continued to share his thoughts on Marvel, arguing that instead of Hollywood having studio films, “there are Marvel pictures” now and films that are repackaged to look different but...
MOVIES
Android Authority

9 movies and shows to watch alongside Reacher on Amazon Prime

The white-knuckle action series is a terrific hit for Amazon, and there's plenty more where that came from. Reacher is heading to Amazon Prime Video on February 4. We watched it all ahead of the premiere to help put together a list of movies and shows like Reacher. The show is a real treat for fans of detective fiction, and it’s likely to leave you wanting more.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Official Netflix Trailer

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Based on characters created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper. Story by Fede Álvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin....
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Elvis' Teaser Reveals Full Trailer Coming Thursday from Director Baz Luhrmann

Fans can look forward to Elvis, a biopic on legendary musician Elvis Presley from Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby), becoming one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the summer. The director has released a glimpse of the film via Twitter ahead of the full trailer, which will arrive on Thursday. Luhrmann makes the most of 15 seconds, getting across his filmmaking style in addition to seemingly confirming the biopic's commitment to telling the star's full story, which tragically did "end in a flash."
MOVIES

