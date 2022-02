The state ought to pay the full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend as provided in a formula in state law since 1982, according to Assemblymen Aaron Lojewski and Frank Tomaszewski. Any changes should be made in the ballot box, they say, and the two Borough Assembly members are asking their fellow leaders to embrace that view. So far, they have support from Jimi Cash and Tammie Wilson. A vote of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is scheduled on Thursday.

18 HOURS AGO