Lessons from Zor and Zam

Manfred Gans had been waiting for this moment for the whole war, and now that it was here, he was stuck on desk duty. He had done his best since fleeing Nazi Germany in 1938 to keep track of his parents as they tried to escape the Nazis, and he had vowed to himself that he would rescue them as soon as he could. It was probably impossible, he knew, but as a highly trained British commando, it was slightly less impossible for him than just about anyone else on the planet.

