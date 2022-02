Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw $29billion wiped from his net worth when his company’s share price collapsed following its latest quarterly report.Shares of Meta dropped nearly 25per cent in after-hours trading after the company announced lower-than-expected revenue figures, as well as a decline in Facebook users for the first time in its 18-year history.The number of daily active Facebook users fell by 1 million to 1.929 billion, with the company blaming competition from rivals like TikTok and YouTube.“The teams are executing quite well and the product is growing very quickly,” Zuckerberg said. “The thing that is somewhat unique here...

