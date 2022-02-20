ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Larsa Pippen Has Said About Kim Kardashian on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

By Julia Emmanuele
 2 days ago
Larsa Pippen with Kim Kardashian insetted. Shutterstock (2)

Watching what she says. Another reality star has loomed large over Larsa Pippen‘s return to The Real Housewives of Miami — her former BFF Kim Kardashian.

“I kind of expected [the other Housewives to bring up Kim],” the OnlyFans creator told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021 about whether her feud with the Skims founder would be addressed on the show. “I kind of expected it. I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story. This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that.”

Larsa first sparked feud speculation in April 2020 when fans noticed that Kim — along with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian — had unfollowed her on social media. Though neither one of the reality stars explicitly stated what caused the fallout, Larsa accused Kanye West of driving a wedge between them.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that,” she said during a November 2020 appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I will survive. I want everyone to be happy!” The Bravo star added that she felt the Yeezy Designer “was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim” and he convinced her to end their friendship.

She continued: “I didn’t feel any type of way [toward Kim]. I just felt, like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it.”

Kim filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Almost one year later, Larsa told Us Weekly exclusively that she and the KKW Beauty founder had buried the hatchet. “I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time,” the TV personality said in January 2022. “We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.”

Since season 4 of the Real Housewives of Miami premiered in December 2021, Larsa has been just as open about the Kardashians with her costars as she has been with the viewers at home.

Keep scrolling to see everything Larsa has said about Kim on the Bravo series:

