Elite League highlights: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Guildford Flames

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardiff Devils recovered from their midweek loss against Dundee...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Elite League: Cardiff Devils beat Sheffield Steelers 3-2 after penalty shootout

Cardiff Devils kept their Elite League title hopes alive by beating leaders Sheffield Steelers in a penalty shootout. Steelers had been leading 2-1 in the dying minutes, before Trevor Cox equalised for the visitors. After a goalless 40 minutes, Jake Coughler finally broke the deadlock for Devils in the third...
SPORTS
BBC

Netball Superleague: Bath lose again, Thunder and Mavericks win

Five-time champions Team Bath suffered a second defeat of the season after a second-half surge from Surrey Storm saw them triumph 62-58. Saracens Mavericks and Manchester Thunder also both won to continue their unbeaten runs. Leeds Rhinos held off winless Celtic Dragons to earn a 57-52 victory, while London Pulse...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Arena Wales#Dundee Stars#Hat Trick#Elite League
BBC

Cambridge United 2-0 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth's four-game winning run in League One ended with a 2-0 defeat at Cambridge. The hosts went ahead in only the seventh minute as Sam Smith struck for the third consecutive game. Full-back Liam Bennett, making his EFL debut, picked him out with a pass out of defence and Smith ran through to lob Michael Cooper.
SOCCER
BBC

Six Nations: Alex Dombrandt knows what facing England means to Wales

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England number eight Alex Dombrandt has never played a Six Nations game against...
RUGBY
The Guardian

Christian Eriksen steps up comeback with two assists in Brentford friendly

Christian Eriksen has stepped up his push to return to frontline football after another impressive friendly run-out for Brentford. The 30-year-old Denmark international, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in June, played 78 minutes of a behind-closed-doors game against a Rangers XI in Glasgow on Monday and provided two assists in a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Ipswich Town 0-0 Cheltenham Town

Ipswich failed to capitalise on their superiority as they drew 0-0 with Cheltenham. The depleted visitors, who were without four regular first-team players, kept the hosts at bay to earn a valuable away point. The result dented Ipswich's hopes of moving closer to the play-off places but kept their unbeaten...
SOCCER
BBC

Six Nations: Taulupe Faletau in Wales squad for England game

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Taulupe Faletau has been called into Wales' Six Nations squad for Saturday's game...
WORLD
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL

