Elite League highlights: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Guildford Flames

Tries: Sio 4, Brierley, Sneyd, Lafai Goals: Sneyd 5. Ken Sio's four tries helped Salford Red Devils to a second straight Super League win, against a promoted Toulouse side yet to get off the mark. The Red Devils dominated the first half, with Sio's first two tries added to Ryan...
Cardiff Devils kept their Elite League title hopes alive by beating leaders Sheffield Steelers in a penalty shootout. Steelers had been leading 2-1 in the dying minutes, before Trevor Cox equalised for the visitors. After a goalless 40 minutes, Jake Coughler finally broke the deadlock for Devils in the third...
Five-time champions Team Bath suffered a second defeat of the season after a second-half surge from Surrey Storm saw them triumph 62-58. Saracens Mavericks and Manchester Thunder also both won to continue their unbeaten runs. Leeds Rhinos held off winless Celtic Dragons to earn a 57-52 victory, while London Pulse...
AFC Telford United's game away at Kettering has been given the green light after a pitch inspection. Officials at the Northamptonshire club conducted the pitch inspection at 12.30pm today, with fears it would be called off after the recent poor weather. But the pitch was able to withstand the wind...
Plymouth's four-game winning run in League One ended with a 2-0 defeat at Cambridge. The hosts went ahead in only the seventh minute as Sam Smith struck for the third consecutive game. Full-back Liam Bennett, making his EFL debut, picked him out with a pass out of defence and Smith ran through to lob Michael Cooper.
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England number eight Alex Dombrandt has never played a Six Nations game against...
Christian Eriksen has stepped up his push to return to frontline football after another impressive friendly run-out for Brentford. The 30-year-old Denmark international, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in June, played 78 minutes of a behind-closed-doors game against a Rangers XI in Glasgow on Monday and provided two assists in a 2-2 draw.
MANCHESTER UNITED have become the first side to reach 700 wins in the Premier League era, after beating Leeds 4-2 at Elland Road yesterday. The Red Devils have dominated the English top flight since the Prem's formation back in 1992, winning 13 league titles under Sir Alex Ferguson. And while...
Ipswich failed to capitalise on their superiority as they drew 0-0 with Cheltenham. The depleted visitors, who were without four regular first-team players, kept the hosts at bay to earn a valuable away point. The result dented Ipswich's hopes of moving closer to the play-off places but kept their unbeaten...
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Taulupe Faletau has been called into Wales' Six Nations squad for Saturday's game...
Sheffield United full-back Jayden Bogle and striker David McGoldrick have both been ruled out for the rest of the season. Bogle, 21, has undergone knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined for six months. McGoldrick, 34, has a thigh injury that requires an operation. The former Republic of Ireland...
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Comments / 0