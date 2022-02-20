ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke lingers after building fire in downtown Salt Lake City

By Stephen Romney
 2 days ago
Smoke hung over downtown Salt Lake City for a number of hours after fire crews responded to a three alarm fire at 150 East South Temple early Sunday morning.

According to a series of tweets from the Salt Lake City Fire Department Twitter account, crews began a defensive fire attack on a vacant three story building that caught fire around 2:00 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported. Salt Lake City Police closed down traffic in the area to allow fire crews the space needed to keep the flames under control.

In a follow up tweet from the department, they advised that fire crews remained on scene to monitor the flames still burning at the time. They further advised that smoke could still be seen and smelled in the area.

