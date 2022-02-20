ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Gadgeteer team – gear we’re using in 2022 (Kathleen Chapman)

By Kathleen Chapman
The Gadgeteer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARTICLE – I don’t need to go out much since I work from home (WFH). The photo above shows my unconventional WFH setup in our den/office. Space is limited since my husband also works from home. So, when space is a valuable commodity, go vertical! And that’s exactly what I did....

Android Authority

5 shady battery tricks smartphone brands got caught doing

Whether it's misleading users about charging time or lying about wattage, smartphone OEMs are guilty of sketchy practices. Smartphone brands can be very tricky when it comes to how they communicate certain features and market their wares. Pumped-up numbers look good, after all. It must be said, though, that manufacturers often step up their shady tactics when it comes to the battery.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best Buy’s latest sales event lets you save on the latest Apple products and more

You can currently score tons of savings over at Best Buy thanks to its latest Presidents’ Day Sale Event, which includes tons of devices on sale. First up, we have Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro that is currently seeing $200 savings on several models, meaning that you can get one for as low as $1,799. This model will get you a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. The same deal is also available at Amazon.com, just in case Best Buy runs out of stock.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Save Over $200 on Apple's 14-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro

Calling all creative professionals: Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $200 off its list price. Boasting a powerful M1 Pro CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, HDR display, and long-lasting battery, the PCMag Editors' Choice laptop costs just $2,299 right now from Amazon—with another $49.01 savings at checkout.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

MacBook Pro 14 falls to $1,799 — save $200 on M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16

MacBook deals are abundant today at Amazon today. Act now to snag our favorite pro-grade laptop for hundreds less. Right now, you can get the MacBook Pro 14 for $1,799 at Amazon. That's $200 off, as it normally retails for $1,999. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this MacBook and one of the best laptop deals we've seen today.
COMPUTERS
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Here at SPY, we’ve put a lot of time into reviewing the best TVs. From breaking out a ruler and ranking the thinnest TVs for sale in 2022 to reviewing the best 4K TVs, QLED TVs, 65-inch TVs and OLED TVs. One of our writers even turned a garden hose on the Furrion Aurora outdoor TV, just to make sure it was as weatherproof as advertised. If you can’t...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Display Technology: QLED vs OLED TVs How We Picked The Best 65-inch TVs The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs Why You Should Buy a New 65-inch TV Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs? Looking for more from SPY? Check us out on Instagram The advancement of technology has been really exciting for nerds like us, but it hasn’t exactly favored the average consumer’s wallet. Smartphones are routinely priced over $1,000. New laptops and iPads get outdated...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
Reader's Digest

Received an Unexpected Package? It Could Be a Brushing Scam

A surprise delivery might seem like a stroke of luck, but experts warn that it could actually cost you. Receiving an unexpected package might be a sign that your information was used in a brushing scam, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In this new type of scam, sellers on Amazon or other shopping platforms will inflate their ratings by shipping products to an unsuspecting victim and posting a fake review in the victim’s name.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Amazon’s secret sale site has great gadgets for just $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to treat yourself? Amazon’s super secret sale site has huge discounts on useful, thoughtful gadgets for every room in your home. This week, Amazon has put tons of popular...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2022: The best tech deals

If you’re looking for a major tech upgrade and you missed out on the big holiday sales of 2022, then you should keep a close look at the Presidents Day sales. This is one of the biggest sales events in the first quarter of the year, and many of the largest retailers, including Amazon, are going to slash prices on the most in-demand tech products around. No matter what types of products you’re in the market for — smartwatches, e-readers, headphones, laptops, or phones — there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for among the Presidents Day Amazon sales.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best Roku TVs in 2022

Roku is easily one of the best smart TV platforms, thanks to its easy-to-use interface, wide array of smart features, and more. In recent years, Roku has gotten even better, adding support for features like Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Because of this, it would make sense to want a Roku TV.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

Selling Your Truck? Wipe the Computer First

Consumer Reports says that before you sell your car or truck you should wipe the contents as you would with a phone. Otherwise, the new owner might be getting more than just the vehicle; they might get important personal information. After all, vehicles are becoming just one giant computer on wheels.
TECHNOLOGY
CAR AND DRIVER

Car Gear We Use: An OBD-II Scanner, a Phone Mount, and the Coolest Lego Set in Years

At Hearst Autos, we're constantly trying out new gear for car, trucks, and sometimes motorcycles—and the people who love them. That includes tools for working on vehicles, aftermarket products for improving on them, and the gadgets, tech, and accessories that make them more user-friendly. The staffs of our publications—Car and Driver, Road & Track, and Autoweek—are in the trenches week after week to bring you the best in automotive news and information. And in the process, we use a lot of stuff.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock gives you 18 ports along with 98W laptop charging

Improve your workspace with the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Boasting 18 ports, it has card slots for SD UHS-II and microSD UHS-II, an audio jack, audio in/out ports, a security slot, and a power port. Furthermore, it has 5 USB-A, 3 USB-C, a DisplayPort 1.4, 3 Thunderbolt 4, and a Gigabit Ethernet. With a universally compatible design, it works with USB-C computers as well as USB4, Thunderbolt 3, and Thunderbolt 4. Moreover, it provides a whopping 98W of power delivery to fast charge your laptop. Don’t worry, if your computer requires less, the TS4 will lower its wattage. The 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports provide 40 Gb/s performance, and all of the 8 USB ports provide 10 Gb/s performance. Not only that, but one of the USB-C ports on the front supplies 20 watts of power for charging your MagSafe charger. Overall, it pairs an iconic design with incredible performance.
ELECTRONICS

