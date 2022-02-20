ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dying Light 2’s parkour is chef’s kiss, perfection

By Maddy Myers
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve done a lot of climbing in recent video games, from Horizon Forbidden West to the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection, and although both of those have stronger characters and significantly more stunning vistas to enjoy from the mountaintops, I can’t stop thinking about the best climbing experience I’ve had in...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Dying Light 2’ has just got it’s first free DLC

At the moment, every game released is doing everything it can to stay in the public eye. We’re in the middle of one of the busiest periods for release dates in a long time, and ‘Dying Light 2’, despite only being release a fortnight ago, is already bringing fans some new content in the first of the post-launch DLC, but it’s going to be long running thing, this one, as the game is planned to be supported for five years.
VIDEO GAMES
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Dying Light 2#Parkour#Design#Grappling Hook#Video Game
BGR.com

You need to watch this chilling new Netflix horror movie

Among the many titles new on Netflix this week — including highly anticipated originals like Inventing Anna and Tall Girl 2 — we’ve also got another horror movie to add to that uber-popular genre on the streamer. The movie is a German-language Netflix original: The Privilege. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Leaked Photos Show Red and Kitty in 'That '70s Show' Revival

Photos from the set of That '90s Show, the highly anticipated sequel series to That '70s Show, leaked this week, showing Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp hard at work already. Although the show is set 15 years after That '70s Show, it looks like the Formans' kitchen is still in the same home, except with some 1990s flair. The new series will be released on Netflix and will run 10 episodes.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Google
Polygon

The Cuphead Show! team grappled with the animation’s racist history from the start

Like its video game source material, Netflix’s The Cuphead Show! takes heavy influence from the American Golden Age of Animation — the early-20th-century era that popularized sound cartoons and gave birth to iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Popeye, and Bugs Bunny. It is also an era of animation notoriously riddled with racist caricatures. When the game came out, Cuphead was met with criticism for divorcing the art style from the loaded context of the 1930s.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Dying Light 2’ player demand broke the game’s servers

Apparently the demand for Dying Light 2 since its launch broke console and PC servers, said a developer at Techland. As of publication, Dying Light 2 has almost 130,000 concurrent players on Steam according to SteamDB, with an all-time peak of almost 275,000 since it launched on February 4. Industry analyst Benji-Sales also noted that this all-time peak has overtaken Halo Infinite‘s all-time peak by a few thousand players as well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dying Light's latest patch means it's safe to turn on DLSS again

Techland has updated its zomb-stomping romp, Dying Light 2, with various fixes, but the one that matters most to me is the DLSS fixes. When we were carrying out our initial performance testing, checking out the best settings for Dying Light 2, we found that the original Nvidia DLSS experience was strangely muddy, and kinda reminiscent of the first-gen implementation of the AI-powered, game-prettifying feature.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

A PhD student has discovered the best first word to guess in Wordle using a program he wrote

Wordle is the word-guessing game that’s taking over the world. The game first appeared in October 2021, and by January 2022, it reached 300,000 players. It has become so popular that the New York Times just purchased Wordle from its creator, Josh Wardle, for a price in the “low seven figures.”The aim of Wordle is to guess a mystery five-letter word, known as the “wordle” in six tries. After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to reflect how close your guess was to the word. ââSome players have discovered how to play more than one game per...
TECHNOLOGY
GAMINGbible

'Dying Light 2' Has A Hidden Star Wars Force Weapon

Dying Light 2 has launched and players have been scouring the game to find the many Easter eggs hidden within. Techland estimated that it would take gamers around 500 hours to check every nook and cranny for all its hidden delights, and it seems they have been getting to it.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Horizon Forbidden West guide: Vista Point locations

In this Horizon Forbidden West Vista Point map location guide, we’ll show you the location of Vista Points throughout the Daunt and the Forbidden West. So far, we’ve found seven of the nine. Horizon Forbidden West Vista Points are holographic echoes from the past. When you find the...
VIDEO GAMES
Bham Now

Kiss ‘Em or Diss ‘Em Valentine’s Spectacular

Kiss’em or Diss’em Valentine’s Day Spectacular at Sidewalk Cinema. Sidewalk returns with its legendary Kiss ‘Em or Diss ‘Em Valentine’s Spectacular sponsored by Korbel. Spread over three days, this Valentine + Anti-Valentine event has something for everyone. On Saturday, Feb. 12th we’re kicking things...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass' is One of the Series' Best Games (No, Really!)

All you Legend of Zelda fans, take a second to ask yourself a question: What is the best game in the Legend of Zelda series? Maybe you said Breath of the Wild. That’s entirely fair! It goes in a refreshing new direction by being a fully open-world game. It has a fantastic story, and there’s more diversity in weapon types and armor. Or you might have advocated for Ocarina of Time, another great game that features great design, story, and combat and has managed to withstand the test of time. Perhaps you said Majora’s Mask, and that’s a great pick, as it's got a unique darkness that the rest of the series lacks and the "on a timer" aspect of it does an amazing job of accentuating the plot. Of course, those three are also some of the best-received Zelda titles. Everyone has their own personal favorite. However, there is one game you don’t usually hear mentioned when discussion turns to the best The Legend of Zelda has to offer: Phantom Hourglass.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy