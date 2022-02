Most adults know at least two things about life. One is that being famous might be fun, but celebrities also frequently have to deal with disconcerting fan encounters. The second is that pretty much no one enjoys going to the dentist, even if you manage to do it every time you’re supposed to. Unfortunately for Outlander star Caitríona Balfe, those two very disparate facts of life converged for her when she had a weird fan encounter of her own while at a dentist appointment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO