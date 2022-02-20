ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drink in the flavor with the New Draft Top 3.0 can opener for just $19

 2 days ago
If you enjoy drinking beer from the tap but can’t exactly capture that fun bar experience when you’re at home, not to worry. There’s a way to drink a can of beer without sipping it through the small hole of a can. Now, drinking your favorite beer out of its can will never be the same again, and that’s a good thing!

It’s called The New Draft Top 3.0: Easy Can Opener, and it’s an easier and more enjoyable way to drink beer (or soda). It’s a can opener for cans ranging from 8oz to 16oz aluminum beverage cans (and some 19oz cans with standard tops). “But what about the sharp aluminum edges it may create?” or “Won’t it cut my lip?” you may be questioning at first. You won’t have to worry about any cuts, due to the 4 rotational blades designed to split and fold the lid as it turns, creating a smooth, safe-to-drink rim.

Its patented design features a pressure regulated handle, a fully-embedded magnet, lanyard hole, and a textured grip for ease of use. Plus, with its 50% stronger construction, you’ll have less trouble maneuvering it. It’s a great invention geared towards beer-drinking adults and soda-drinking individuals. It gives you more room to add any alcohol to a non-alcoholic beverage such as seltzer or cola, or add a lemon or lime wedge to the rim for some flavor. It’s also a pretty darn clever innovation overall. It was even successfully funded on Kickstarter.

The Draft Top 3.0 is a great item to have if you like hosting parties, as well as it’s a revolutionary new way to open your drink. Your guests will love it and they’ll be able to experience their drink’s full aroma. It also reduces the need for single-use plastic cups, so you’ll be creating less waste.

So drink your beer in style and grab your own Draft Top 3.0 while it’s on sale for $19.99 or get the 2-pack for $37.99 today for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

