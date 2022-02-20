The Sephora Presidents’ Day Sale Is Here — Shop the 13 Best Deals.

Click here to read the full article.

While lots of retailers are offering up big sales for Presidents’ Day , when it comes to beauty finds, you can always count on Sephora .

This year, Sephora is marking down tons of skin care, makeup and beauty tools up to 50-percent off. This sale will last until February 21, and it includes free shipping when you use the code “FREESHIP” . As with most Presidents’ Day sales, this is always an amazing time to stock up on items that are going out of season (like holiday eyeshadow palettes ), as well as items that will help you move into the warmer months (think amazing CC creams for summer beach days).

If you’re looking for popular gadgets with prices that won’t break the bank, you’ll want to check out the FOREO face cleanser . For skin-care favorites, top brands like Sunday Riley and Glow Recipe have incredible beauty deals that are too good to pass on. Sephora has also marked down the IT Cosmetics CC cream that is constantly mentioned by bloggers, editors and makeup artists alike for its buildable coverage and anti-aging benefits.

Finally, in addition to beauty tools and skin care products, now is the time to splurge on makeup for special occasions. You know the stuff: the body bronzer that you really only need for a summer event, or lipstick shades that have always felt a bit too adventurous. This Presidents’ Day beauty sale also has plenty of options in this category. From the Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde that manages to offer up everyday options as well as glitter-heavy shades, to the Marc Jacobs body bronzing stick that will give you a glow when you bust out your favorite sundress.

Check out some of our favorite deals from Sephora’s Presidents’ Day sale before time runs out.

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette

While this palette has lots of shimmery options, there are also some amazing nudes that can be used to create everyday looks. There are 18 different shades with a wide-range. Huda Beauty is also great at creating eyeshadows that are very pigmented and don’t leave behind fallouts.







Fenty Beauty Lil’ Bronze Duo

It’s a mini set that goes a long way. This Fenty Beauty deal includes a mini bronzer and a mini matchstick for a summer-ready glow, even if we have a couple more months of winter ahead.







Foreo Luna 3

This top-rated skin care tool will rid your skin of impurities with a super soft feel. It also emits very small vibrations that work to stimulate the skin.







IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination with SPF 50+

This cult-favorite CC cream is an absolutely lifesaver in the summer time, so definitely make sure to stock up now. It has an illuminating finish so that your skin looks supple and dewy.







Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Magic Kit

This set includes a full-size watermelon PHA+BHA toner, a hyaluronic clay facial mask and midi-sized dew drop serum. It’s the perfect way to create your own facial at home or to upgrade your current skin care routine. Plus, this entire collection smells amazing.







Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Rich Hydration Moisturizer

In addition to smelling super fresh and citrusy, this cream packs an anti-aging punch, along with ingredients like vitamins C and E, as well as squalane. It’s the perfect daytime cream to wear under your makeup.







Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

It doesn’t get much better than an ultra-creamy body butter. This one is jam-packed with argan oil. It’s super thick and leaves skin that’s irritated or super dry feeling incredibly soothed and supple.







Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Retinoid Peptide Serum

This serum is packed full of retinoids that will help your skin look much more youthful as it diminishes fine lines and wrinkles. It’s perfect for putting on at night before your moisturizer to make sure your skin is soaking in all of the retinol.







Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Diffusers are the perfect way to turn your home into a spa-like oasis. Pop in your favorite essential oils as you put on your favorite face mask and get ready for the ultimate state of relaxation. This one can fill up to 550-square-feet of space with whatever soothing scent you choose.







St. Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Tinted Body Lotion

The best self-tanners are the ones that also leave your skin feeling moisturized — and that’s exactly what this one from St. Tropez does. You can put it on every day to gradually build a bronzed glow. It’s super easy to apply and you never have to worry about streaks.







Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Away Bronzing Coconut Body Stick

This bronzing body stick is a summer savior. It provides an immediate, natural-looking glow that will cover up imperfections and leave you looking naturally sun-kissed. It’s also completely waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about it melting away if you’re hopping in the pool or sweating.







Huda Beauty The Overachiever High Coverage Concealer

Dark circles have truly met their match with this high-coverage concealer from Huda Beauty. It manages to easily hide any darkness without looking cakey. It also stays on really well and blends easily with other makeup products.







PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Target every nook and cranny on your face with this great face cleansing brush. It has soft silicone bristles that work to brush away all of the excess dirt and grime from your skin.







