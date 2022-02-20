ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The Sephora Presidents’ Day Sale Is Here — Shop the 13 Best Deals.

By Brittany Loggins
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTqOB_0eK1Stye00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

While lots of retailers are offering up big sales for Presidents’ Day , when it comes to beauty finds, you can always count on Sephora .

More from WWD

This year, Sephora is marking down tons of skin care, makeup and beauty tools up to 50-percent off. This sale will last until February 21, and it includes free shipping when you use the code “FREESHIP” . As with most Presidents’ Day sales, this is always an amazing time to stock up on items that are going out of season (like holiday eyeshadow palettes ), as well as items that will help you move into the warmer months (think amazing CC creams for summer beach days).

If you’re looking for popular gadgets with prices that won’t break the bank, you’ll want to check out the FOREO face cleanser . For skin-care favorites, top brands like Sunday Riley and Glow Recipe have incredible beauty deals that are too good to pass on. Sephora has also marked down the IT Cosmetics CC cream that is constantly mentioned by bloggers, editors and makeup artists alike for its buildable coverage and anti-aging benefits.

Finally, in addition to beauty tools and skin care products, now is the time to splurge on makeup for special occasions. You know the stuff: the body bronzer that you really only need for a summer event, or lipstick shades that have always felt a bit too adventurous. This Presidents’ Day beauty sale also has plenty of options in this category. From the Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde that manages to offer up everyday options as well as glitter-heavy shades, to the Marc Jacobs body bronzing stick that will give you a glow when you bust out your favorite sundress.

Check out some of our favorite deals from Sephora’s Presidents’ Day sale before time runs out.

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette

While this palette has lots of shimmery options, there are also some amazing nudes that can be used to create everyday looks. There are 18 different shades with a wide-range. Huda Beauty is also great at creating eyeshadows that are very pigmented and don’t leave behind fallouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULge2_0eK1Stye00




BUY NOW:




Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Lil’ Bronze Duo

It’s a mini set that goes a long way. This Fenty Beauty deal includes a mini bronzer and a mini matchstick for a summer-ready glow, even if we have a couple more months of winter ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsaFy_0eK1Stye00




Fenty Beauty Lil' Bronze Duo

$24
$17


Buy Now

Foreo Luna 3

This top-rated skin care tool will rid your skin of impurities with a super soft feel. It also emits very small vibrations that work to stimulate the skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IS4G5_0eK1Stye00




Foreo Luna 3

$199
$139


Buy Now

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination with SPF 50+

This cult-favorite CC cream is an absolutely lifesaver in the summer time, so definitely make sure to stock up now. It has an illuminating finish so that your skin looks supple and dewy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPL8Z_0eK1Stye00




IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination with SPF 50+

$42
$29.40


Buy Now

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Magic Kit

This set includes a full-size watermelon PHA+BHA toner, a hyaluronic clay facial mask and midi-sized dew drop serum. It’s the perfect way to create your own facial at home or to upgrade your current skin care routine. Plus, this entire collection smells amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLJKE_0eK1Stye00




Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Magic Kit

$49
$39


Buy Now

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Rich Hydration Moisturizer

In addition to smelling super fresh and citrusy, this cream packs an anti-aging punch, along with ingredients like vitamins C and E, as well as squalane. It’s the perfect daytime cream to wear under your makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYP5y_0eK1Stye00




Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Rich Hydration Moisturizer

$65
$48


Buy Now

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

It doesn’t get much better than an ultra-creamy body butter. This one is jam-packed with argan oil. It’s super thick and leaves skin that’s irritated or super dry feeling incredibly soothed and supple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNwJK_0eK1Stye00




Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

$36
$28.50


Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Retinoid Peptide Serum

This serum is packed full of retinoids that will help your skin look much more youthful as it diminishes fine lines and wrinkles. It’s perfect for putting on at night before your moisturizer to make sure your skin is soaking in all of the retinol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pn4zD_0eK1Stye00




Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Retinoid Peptide Serum

$110
$77


Buy Now

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Diffusers are the perfect way to turn your home into a spa-like oasis. Pop in your favorite essential oils as you put on your favorite face mask and get ready for the ultimate state of relaxation. This one can fill up to 550-square-feet of space with whatever soothing scent you choose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0K8H_0eK1Stye00




Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

$119
$89.25


Buy Now

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Tinted Body Lotion

The best self-tanners are the ones that also leave your skin feeling moisturized — and that’s exactly what this one from St. Tropez does. You can put it on every day to gradually build a bronzed glow. It’s super easy to apply and you never have to worry about streaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8BlI_0eK1Stye00




St. Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Tinted Body Lotion

$30
$21


Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Away Bronzing Coconut Body Stick

This bronzing body stick is a summer savior. It provides an immediate, natural-looking glow that will cover up imperfections and leave you looking naturally sun-kissed. It’s also completely waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about it melting away if you’re hopping in the pool or sweating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgWqm_0eK1Stye00




Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Away Bronzing Coconut Body Stick

$39
$20


Buy Now

Huda Beauty The Overachiever High Coverage Concealer

Dark circles have truly met their match with this high-coverage concealer from Huda Beauty. It manages to easily hide any darkness without looking cakey. It also stays on really well and blends easily with other makeup products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJP31_0eK1Stye00




HUDA BEAUTY The Overachiever High Coverage Concealer

$30
$15


Buy Now

PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Target every nook and cranny on your face with this great face cleansing brush. It has soft silicone bristles that work to brush away all of the excess dirt and grime from your skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwcyq_0eK1Stye00




PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device

$99
$69


Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffree Star to Launch Skin Care Brand

Click here to read the full article. Jeffree Star is growing his beauty empire to a new category. The beauty influencer and YouTube star-turned-entrepreneur is gearing up to debut Jeffree Star Skin, a line that’s been years in the making. The brand is launching with seven products that offer a full skin care routine and reflect Star’s own everyday essentials.More from WWDPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “[The pandemic] opened up a whole new world and we just happened to be developing skin care for years now, so the...
SKIN CARE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria’s Secret Models Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Launch Activewear Brand

Click here to read the full article. Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver have teamed up on their own activewear brand.   The model besties and former Victoria’s Secret Angels are the founders of Joja, an Instagram platform they launched in 2016 as a way to share wellness and fashion tips while fostering a sense of community. Starting Wednesday, the duo is expanding and entering the fashion entrepreneurship arena with Joja’s e-commerce shop open for business, offering a selection of workout apparel. More from WWDPhotos of Janet Jackson's StylePhotos from HBO's 'The Gilded Age''Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet Photos The friends, who met backstage during...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Beauty Products Today — Shop the Top 16 Deals Now.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been waiting for your favorite beauty products to go on sale, it’s time to fill up your cart, because Amazon is offering some steep discounts.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 From the Sunday Riley Vitamin C serum to the Murad Environmental Shield serum that helps add moisture and eliminate dark spots, there are plenty of great...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josie Maran
purewow.com

Michael Kors Handbags Are Up to 60 Percent Off (& You Can Score an Extra 15 Percent Off Select Styles)

Whether you're frantically searching for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift or just in the mood to treat yourself, you'll be thrilled to hear that Michael Kors is having a huge limited-time sale right now. So not only can you score up to 60 percent off beautiful leather crossbodies, totes and wallets (plus an additional extra 15 percent off select styles with coupon code 'BEMINE'), but if you order by February 11 at 12 p.m. EST, you'll also receive free expedited two-day shipping so you can get your stuff by February 14. Basically, this is the best sale to shop right now, so we won't hold you up. Here are five of our favorite picks from the sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

The 20 Best Jeans Secretly Sold on Amazon

The previously unthinkable is now the standard in online shopping: Amazon has quietly become a go-to destination for the hottest fashion. That is, if you know where to look. We did the denim searching for you, sifting through thousands of pairs to track down the best jeans on Amazon. Our (no longer) hidden gems have something for every wardrobe: premium labels like Mother and Paige for designer denim fanatics, thriftier styles for dabbling in emerging denim trends, and all-time favorites including Madewell's perfect vintage jean. Across each pair, the star ratings are higher than the waistband on a Levi's ribcage jean—they're good.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Hair Frosting Is the Newest Beauty Trend of 2022

Goodbye balayage — hair frosting is the newest color trend of 2022. The buzzy hair dye technique is slightly different from balayage in that it involves the bleaching of individual hair strands. These strands are dyed into a cool blonde tone, contrasting the base color to create a snowy, frosted look, hence the name.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Beauty Brands#Makeup Artists#Cosmetics#Dry Skin#The Beauty Transformation#Freeship#Foreo#Glow Recipe
Us Weekly

We Found This Badgley Mischka Coat Hiding at Walmart — Now Just $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you ever scrolling through a site, browsing for new clothing, and you suddenly spot a designer deal that seems like it appeared out of nowhere? We knew Walmart had amazing fashion options and great deals, but nothing could have truly prepared Us for spotting a Badgley Mischka coat for 82% off!
APPAREL
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
E! News

11 Gorgeous Wedding Dresses for All Kinds of Brides

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Shopping...
APPAREL
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Most Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

Finding the perfect haircut to flatter your features is one of the most important steps you can take against aging, and while some chops can highlight fine lines and wrinkles, there are others which naturally inject some youth into your appearance. We know that a good haircut will provide movement and texture, keeping your strands from falling limply around your face, but what exactly is the most flattering style to try as you grow older? To get an answer once and for all, we spoke with Rod Galvao, hairstylist at Gem House as he explains the universally flattering chop that can help turn back the years and draw attention to your best features at any age.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
latest-hairstyles.com

28 Bixie Haircut Examples Trending in 2022

The bixie haircut is a combination of a pixie and bob cut. This trendy cut offers the fullness of a short pixie and the versatility of a bob. The cut is customizable, making it suitable for women of all ages. First, Tucker encourages you to make sure that your preferred...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Can Short Haircuts Make You Look Older? We Asked A Celebrity Hairstylist

While you certainly don’t have to cut your hair short as you age, having less hair to style and color is undeniably convenient. One common misconception about short hair on aging beauties is that it makes you look older. Drawing attention to your beautiful features with a shorter cut is actually a tried and true trick to make you look younger!
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Slashed The Price of Coach Bags & Somehow Expected Us Not to Notice? Here’s What to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Any good shopper knows that a truly great sale can be hard to come by. But, on the other side of that coin, once you find a great deal, it’s often impossible to stop yourself from buying everything that’s marked down. That’s how I feel about shopping all of the amazing discounted Coach bags and accessories that somehow landed in Nordstrom’s sale section overnight. There are so many great deals happening, and I simply do not have enough money in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Secret Designer Fashion Sale Has Major Deals on Free People, Sam Edelman and More

Everyone loves splurging on a trendy designer style from time to time. But if you're on a tight budget or are simply looking for fashion pieces that are a bit more price-friendly, there are actually a number of ways to dress chic on the cheap -- and Amazon is the perfect place to start. The retailer is hosting a secret designer fashion sale through Amazon's Premium Brands Outlet, which features deals of up to 60% off on some major celeb-loved items.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy