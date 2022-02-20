ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multichain Retrieves $2.6 Million Stolen In January Crypto Heist

By Ali Raza
insidebitcoins.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCross-chain router platform Multichain said it has recorded nearly 50% of the cash stolen from its protocol last month. The platform said it recovered 912.7984 WETH and 125 AVAX, worth $2.55 million and $10,000 respectively. Multichain suffered attacks on its router contracts and liquidity pool last month. The hacking...

bloomberglaw.com

IRA Financial Hacked, $36 Million in Cryptocurrency Stolen

Company has launched investigation, contacted law enforcement. A hack at IRA Financial Trust, which offers self-directed retirement accounts, resulted in the theft of $36 million in cryptocurrency, according to a person familiar with the investigation. In a statement, IRA Financial Trust said on Feb. 8 it discovered “suspicious activity that...
Stereogum

Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion In Stolen Bitcoin

The Justice Department has seized over $3.6 billion worth of stolen Bitcoin reportedly taken by a married couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan. She is a self-proclaimed “irreverent comedic rapper” who goes by the name Razzlekhan. They are accused of laundering the cryptocurrency that hackers stole from a Hong Kong-based currency exchange called Bitfinex in 2016.
Coinspeaker

Shiba Inu Sees Considerable Surge in Holder Count

Shiba Inu is not the only crypto to have raised concerns about high ownership concentration. Bitcoin and Ethereum have equally come under attack in the past. Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based altcoin or meme coin, rose to popularity in 2021 after it was announced to be a Dogecoin killer. Its price surged considerably, and according to reports, it was the most viewed coin with 188 million views in 2021. This was more than 43 million views than Bitcoin. Though the meme coin is just around 16 months old, it has risen to become the 14th largest crypto by market cap as ranked by CoinMarketCap. According to WhaleStats, a firm that aggregates data on the top list of investors on various crypto platforms, Shiba Inu has recorded an increased holder number in the last few days. Its holder counts has surged to 1,185,135. On February 18, Shiba had a total wallet of 1,180,140. The report further disclosed that the largest 1000 ETH wallets hold 13,845,082,253,056 SHIB tokens ($2.2 billion).
Robb Report

From Million-Dollar Wine Heists to Birkin Bag Robberies, Luxury Larceny Is on the Rise

It had already been a tough year for France’s oyster growers: The lack of sun and cloudy weather throughout 2021 meant the farming beds, mostly on the west coast, had struggled to produce the normal surfeit of shuckable molluscs. As Christmas grew closer, peak season for the delicacy, farmers were hit with a second, man-made problem: oyster-rustlers who slowly skimmed off crops from their beds, likely at night and piecemeal. One farmer on the Ile de Ré lost $23,000 worth in just two weeks—that’s around three tons; another lost one ton from his beds. All that despite a supposedly aggressive...
Fortune

These little-known types of coins are being touted as crypto to watch for 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cryptocurrencies rallied in 2021 to become some of the year’s best performing investments. But this year, the story is a little different: Bitcoin, the most widely-owned crypto, is down 11% while runner up Ether has tumbled 19%.
TheStreet

Feds Bust Couple in $4.5 Billion Bitfinex Crypto Heist

A New York couple was arrested Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to launder about $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency stolen during the 2016 hack of the virtual currency exchange Bitfinex, federal officials said. Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, were arrested in Manhattan, the U.S. Justice Department said. The...
Motley Fool

$3.6 Billion Crypto Heist Thwarted, Sending This Obscure Cryptocurrency Skyrocketing

In 2019, cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex was hacked, and almost 120,000 Bitcoins (CRYPTO:BTC) were stolen. Most of those have just been recovered, according to today's press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Valued at roughly $3.6 billion, these Bitcoins represent the largest seizure of funds in history. And shockingly, it's...
Benzinga

Baby Doge Spikes After Being Listed On This Crypto Exchange

Meme-based cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) gained 22% after being listed on the popular crypto exchange Huobi. What Happened: Huobi made the announcement on Friday. The crypto exchange said its deposits for BABYDOGE would open at 9 UTC on Feb. 18 and spot trading for the BABYDOGE/USDT pair would...
Fortune

Who is the ‘Crocodile of Wall Street’? A ‘rapper’ charged with laundering $4.5 billion in stolen Bitcoin is baffling the internet

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A rapper, an economist, a journalist, a writer, a CEO. Those are just some of the credentials Heather Morgan—a.k.a. Razzlekhan, the self-claimed “infamous Crocodile of Wall Street”—lists off in the 2019 video for her self-produced rap song, "Versace Bedouin."
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $59M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $59,028,094 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4c35626f430145746c73fed9dc3a600e61db974b. $59 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x69c488bcda156379b6661f08a35db627e5d467dd. Why it...
