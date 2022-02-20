ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuhse scores 25 to power Saint Mary's past BYU 69-64

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had a season-high 25 points to help Saint Mary's hold off BYU 69-64...

Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
San Francisco Chronicle

St. Mary’s ranked No. 23, Tommy Kuhse is WCC Player of the Week

St. Mary’s received individual and team recognition Monday morning, and, yes, the individual recognition and the team recognition are related. Point guard Tommy Kuhse was named the WCC Player of the Week. In 69-64 wins over USF and BYU, Kuhse had a combined 47 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and six steals.
