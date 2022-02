(Des Moines, IA) — The governor’s office has released information on retention bonuses of one-thousand dollars that the governor announced in January for some workers. The Department of Education will issue payments to qualifying teachers, local law enforcement agencies can request payment through Iowa Grants Online. Certified peace officers employed by the State of Iowa will receive payment through their regular state paycheck. Qualifying Department of Corrections personnel will receive payment through their regular state paycheck, and child care workers will be able to apply through the Department of Human Services web page starting later this month.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO