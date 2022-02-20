ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast: Light Wind, Temps Feel Like 20s For Most Sunday

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo squalls today! We’re looking at a much calmer, but cold finish to the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Suburbs
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Wbaltv.com

Warm Friday with temps in the 60's, snow expected Sunday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be sunny, mild and breezy again today. Expect to see more clouds on Saturday, and a slightly cooler breeze. Temperatures will be turning much colder by Sunday and a light rain/snow mix developing Saturday night. Then changing to a wet snow on Sunday morning. Roads could turn slick early on Sunday as temperatures briefly dip near freezing. The snow should end by the afternoon, with a trace to 1” of accumulation possible.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

WINTER STORM LATE MONDAY & TUESDAY

Late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for several rounds of accumulating snow, sleet, freezing rain, or freezing drizzle. Brisk northeasterly winds could lead to some blowing and drifting snow across the region as well. Temperatures on Monday will only be in the 20s...
ENVIRONMENT
WMTW

Temperatures on the climb, tracking two storms this week

A cool weekend is coming to a close and another temperature swing is on the way this week. Monday will start in the 20s for most and that gives us a jump start heading toward 40s and 50s by midday. Plenty of sun south of the mountains. A cold front...
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Winter Storm Brings Ice Tonight, Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 7 PM THURSDAY FOR ICE, WIND, AND SNOW***. This morning will be a more impactful morning for travel than tomorrow. The wintry mix that has passed through the area overnight will lead to slick spots with some icing while temperatures fall below freezing. Later this morning snow develops and this is when areas to the south are favored to see the most, reaching a few inches. This will end through the afternoon as the system moves east, and mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Along with the precipitation will be the strong winds. These winds will gust closer to 30-35 mph this morning and into the afternoon. During the evening commute, spots that saw the snow could have blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures will fall to the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits by late morning. Friday will have single digit temperatures while highs return to the low 30s by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday with a jump to near 50 Sunday. The next system we’re tracking with rain/snow will be later Monday into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy