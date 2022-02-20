Mother Tackles Suspect Accused of Punching 4-Year-Old Son in Times Square
Rafaela Rivera said she chased and caught a man who allegedly punched her son in the head in New York...www.newsweek.com
Rafaela Rivera said she chased and caught a man who allegedly punched her son in the head in New York...www.newsweek.com
Thank God the other woman jumped in after seeing what happened, too many times people just sit back when they could step up and help.
When is people going to realize don't touch Mama Bear baby you will get hurt real bad Especially if the Mother loves her babies ok
Drinking a bottle of hand sanitizer would suggest a measure of insanity. And we feel sorry for him. However, how are we, the sane supposed to protect ourselves from the violently insane? Greater violence may be the only alternative.
Comments / 42