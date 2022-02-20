ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

7 ways small-business owners can save on taxes in 2022

By Tina Orem, NerdWallet, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMHWC_0eK1Rgme00

( NerdWallet ) – Taxes are complex, and for small-business owners, freelancers and people with side gigs, they’re even more complex — especially now, as filers reckon with the tax effects of small-business relief programs and rule changes.

But those new twists and turns can create some tax-saving opportunities, according to three tax pros. Here are seven things they say entrepreneurs and independent workers can do to lower their tax bills and their anxiety this filing season and in the year ahead.

1. Don’t sweat that PPP money

If your business received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and you qualified for forgiveness, the IRS generally doesn’t consider the money part of your gross income. In addition, on your federal tax return, it’s usually OK to deduct the business expenses that you paid with the loan money.

“The IRS has been clear,” says Meredith Tucker, who leads the Entrepreneurial Services Group at accounting firm Kaufman Rossin in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

State-level tax rules may have a different stance on PPP taxability, however, so be sure to consult with a qualified tax pro.

2. Eat up

For 2021 and 2022, the business meals deduction is up from 50% to 100% if the food and beverages are from a restaurant.

“That can include takeout and delivery. It doesn’t have to be eaten on the premises,” says Mark Luscombe, who is a federal tax analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

But make sure you’re getting your business meals from a restaurant. “You can’t get a deli tray from a grocery store and have it qualify,” he adds.

3. Watch that odometer

If you’re self-employed, you can get a tax deduction for every mile you drive for business purposes. In 2021, the rate was 56 cents per mile, and in 2022, the rate rose to 58.5 cents per mile. That means a 20-mile trip to meet a client might score a deduction of about $12 this tax year.

But don’t guess here; the IRS may ask you to substantiate your mileage. “The important thing, especially if you don’t have an exclusive vehicle used just for businesses, is to keep a log,” Luscombe says.

4. Capitalize on special retirement options

There are special tax breaks for retirement savings if you work for yourself. Solo 401(k)s , also called one-participant 401(k)s, are one example of IRS-blessed retirement accounts designed for self-employed people. They mimic many of the features of an employer-sponsored 401(k), including being able to sock money away pretax.

SEP IRAs are another option, and you have more time to contribute — especially if you get a tax extension, Tucker says.

“You can take the deduction on your 2021 taxes and not actually have to fund the retirement account until the extended due date of the return, which could be in September, October,” she says.

5. Look at what’s sitting in your home office

The home office deduction is a popular way to get a tax break on rent, utilities and other house-related expenses, but a home office can produce other tax breaks, too. If you commandeered an old table, computer or chair in 2021 for your home office and you haven’t already claimed it as a business expense, you may be able to deduct its current market value, says Sean DiMercurio, a certified public accountant at DiMercurio Advisors in Orlando, Florida.

For example, if you bought a laptop for $3,000 two years ago and now it’s worth $1,250, you may be able to claim a $1,250 deduction if you started using that laptop for your business this year, he says.

“This is something that is often missed by this group of taxpayers and is completely allowed,” DiMercurio says. Be sure you have the receipts or proof of the original purchase, he adds.

6. Get ready now for new paperwork in 2022

Self-employed people already get a Form 1099-NEC from clients who pay them at least $600 a year, but if those clients are using Venmo, PayPal or similar payment platform to send the money, another tax form may start showing up for 2022.

“They’re going to get a 1099-NEC from the person they did independent contractor work for, and then from the payment processor — if it was paid by credit card or some electronic means — they’re also going to get a 1099-K for the same transaction,” Luscombe says.

That means small-business owners will need to be extra organized in 2022. “It’s going to be a lot more paper and sorting out — making sure you’re not double-reporting income, too,” he says.

7. Be serious about bookkeeping

“If you’re eating, sleeping, drinking or thinking about your business, chances are what you’re doing is tax-deductible,” DiMercurio says. Even a few cups of coffee can be tax-deductible under the right circumstances, and it can add up to big money in tax savings, he says.

But be sure to keep receipts and use accounting software so you have good records. Also, don’t stretch the truth. Tax evasion is a felony. “If you can’t make the argument for a deduction or a credit without laughing … chances are it’s not really a good one,” Tucker says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Missing man with dementia found dead

UPDATE (10:00 p.m.) — The Huntington Police Department has identified the body found Monday afternoon on the 1400 block of Edwards Street as 70-year-old Charles Allen “Chuck” Carroll of Huntington. Carroll’s body was found in an outbuilding of a house by the property owner. His body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle strikes biker, causing injuries

MALDEN, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports a vehicle struck a man on a bike at Carver Career Center at 4799 Midland Drive in Malden at around 3:51 p.m. The man suffered a head and leg injury, but Metro does not know how serious. This story will be updated when more information emerges.
MALDEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged in I-64 DUI hit-and-run

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run on I-64 last week. According to documents from the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kelsie Petticrew, 32, of Kenova, is accused of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
MarketRealist

Should You Claim Yourself as a Dependent on Your Taxes?

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans received stimulus checks. People who are marked as dependents on taxes didn't receive the stimulus checks. Now that the U.S. government shows no signs of distributing additional stimulus, there’s a key question you need to answer. Should you claim yourself as a dependent on your taxes?
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SFGate

5 Sweet Tax Deductions When Selling a Home: Did You Take Them All?

You may be wondering if there are tax deductions when selling a home. And the answer is: You bet!. Sure, you may remember way back to 2018 and its new tax code—aka the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act—changed some rules for homeowners. But rest assured that if you sold your home in 2021 (or are planning to in the future), your tax deductions when you file with the IRS can still amount to sizable savings.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Missing a stimulus check? IRS Letter 6475 can help you claim Recovery Rebate Credit on taxes.

If not, be on the lookout for Letter 6475, which the Internal Revenue Service began issuing in late January, that offers details about your 2021 Economic Impact Payment. The IRS letter can help tax filers determine whether they are owed more money and if they are eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax return when they file a return this year. Even if you are not owed additional money, you'll still need the letter to report any stimulus payments on your taxes.
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

7 Income Tax Breaks That Retirees Often Overlook

How does the adage go? With age comes … new ways to save on taxes. While you can’t stop filing taxes just because you retire, being a retiree often means you can claim some worthwhile tax credits and deductions. In some cases, these tax breaks are available to...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Retirement Income#Tax Evasion#Nerdwallet#Irs#Ppp Taxability
moneytalksnews.com

2 States That Soon Might Eliminate Retirement Income Taxes

Two states are considering changes to their tax code that would leave more cash in the pockets of retirees. Both Michigan and Iowa are weighing separate proposals that would eliminate taxes on retiree income. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed rolling back state taxes on retirement income by the...
IOWA STATE
CNBC

Here’s why your tax return may be flagged by the IRS

While the chances of an audit are slim, there are several reasons why your return may get flagged, triggering an IRS notice, tax experts say. Red flags may include excessive write-offs compared with income, unreported earnings, refundable tax credits and more. “My best advice is that you’re only as good...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
CNET

Where's My Tax Refund? Check When You'll Get Your IRS Payment

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The 2022 tax season is roughly one month in and some early tax filers have already received their tax refunds. And while the IRS is facing an unprecedented backlog and pandemic staffing issues, it says you can still expect your refund money to arrive within 21 days of filing your tax return. Around 24 hours after it's been submitted to the agency, you can start tracking the status of your refund using free IRS tools.
INCOME TAX
NBC Connecticut

Here's How Much You Can Make and Still Pay 0% in Capital Gains Taxes

You may qualify for the 0% long-term capital gains rate for 2021 with taxable income of $40,400 or less for single filers and $80,800 or less for married couples filing jointly. You calculate taxable income by subtracting the greater of the standard or itemized deductions from your adjusted gross income.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: What dates will tax refunds be sent out?

The IRS has aimed to have a more normal tax season in 2022 than we have had in 2020 and 2021. This means Americans should see their refunds in a timely manner. Everyone will need to have their taxes filed by April 18, 2022, unless they get an extension or reside in an area where a disaster occurred.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Millions of low-income Americans eligible for tax refund boost this year

Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Unemployment: Are benefits taxed income?

Americans are preparing their taxes, and after the pandemic caused higher rates of unemployment, people are confused. There were a lot of issues with the 2020 tax returns and unemployment thanks to changes under the American Rescue Plan. Now, people are wondering what’s different about 2021 and these benefits with...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Tax Schedule 2022: Every Date You Need To Know

The first month of the year is already in the rearview mirror, which means tax season is here — ready or not. The IRS has started processing returns of the earliest early birds who filed in January, but for most of the country, things are just getting into gear. However, the gears are expected to chug along at a painfully slow pace this year, so anyone who waits until April to file their taxes may wish they had joined the early birds when they had the chance.
INCOME TAX
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy