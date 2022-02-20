Firefighters: 3 sent to hospital after freight train crash

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — Railroad maintenance equipment crashed into a freight train early Sunday, sending three workers to the hospital, officials said.

Workers were reported to be trapped after the crash near the Gauthier Road on a rail line owned by CSX in Spencer, west of Worcester, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

Three people were transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, firefighters said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, firefighters said.

The crash involving a stationary CSX freight train happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and is under investigation, CSX said in a statement.