ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Supporting one another: FemCity to celebrate fourth anniversary

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zc3Bw_0eK1RSNM00
From left, FemCity Harlingen Collective Leader Christina Rodriguez and FemCity Brownsville Leader Dalilah Garcia are gearing up to celebrate the fourth anniversary of their networking groups on Monday, Feb. 21. (Courtesy photo)

HARLINGEN — From aspiring entrepreneurs to those who are already operating full-fledged businesses, local women have an upcoming opportunity to connect and help each other succeed.

The FemCity Harlingen and Brownsville Collectives are teaming up to celebrate their networking groups’ fourth anniversary on Monday, Feb. 21.

“Even though the two cities are 30 minutes apart, many of the members of FemCity Brownsville and FemCity Harlingen know each other,” FemCity Harlingen Collective Leader Christina Rodriguez said. “We thought it would be great to celebrate together because we started both groups in the same month.”

The groups’ celebration event will begin at 6 p.m. at 1205 E. Alton Gloor Blvd. in Brownsville.

“We’re going to have fun,” Rodriguez said. “It’s going to be a nice event where we can get to know each other and meet new people.”

Monday’s event will have a DJ, food and drinks. This celebration is open to members and those who are interested in learning more about FemCity.

“We’re a members only community created exclusively for women in business,” Rodriguez explained. “Our program infuses purpose, intention and positivity for women looking to launch, grow and up level their business in a community that embraces gratitude.”

FemCity Founder Violette de Ayala is going to join the celebration via Zoom to talk about FemCity and her vision for the global women’s networking organization.

Ayala created FemCity about 10 years ago because she wanted a place where women could get together and support each other in a positive environment.

“Many times, business owners feel like they’re competing with each other. Whereas, in FemCity, that’s not the focus,” Rodriguez said. “The focus is on the person and what we can do to support you and be there for you.”

For Rodriguez, it’s amazing to see both FemCity Collectives reach their fourth year.

Rodriguez said when she first attended a FemCity Harlingen Collective event four years ago, she instantly felt welcomed.

The FemCity Harlingen Collective currently has about 15 members.

“Most of our members have been members for almost the entire time,” Rodriguez said. “It’s very exciting and nice to be surrounded by people who understand you and enjoy showing up and being part of a group. We try to make it a place where people feel welcomed.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Arbery's killers found guilty in hate crimes trial

A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Biden's Ukraine speech pushes sanctions on Russian banks. That's not going to stop Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday moved Russia troops into the breakaway eastern Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk after recognizing them as independent states on Monday and slamming Ukraine as illegitimately taken from Russia. With as many as 190,000 Russian troops now positioned at or over the border and the Russian parliament granting Putin the power to use troops abroad, the Kremlin has laid the groundwork for large-scale military action.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
Business
Brownsville, TX
Business
The Hill

Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius'

Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion. In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin 's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy."
POTUS
The Hill

Supreme Court takes up wedding site designer's case refusing gay couples

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer's refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings. Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue, not the issue of religious liberty.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

U.S. cancels diplomatic meeting with Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the meeting he was supposed to have with his Russian counterpart is canceled following what the Biden administration called the start of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joins "CBS Evening News" to discuss.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

US military firepower rushing to Ukraine as besieged nation faces Russian invasion

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said President Biden promised his country more weapons from the U.S. for its bid to fight off a Russian invasion. Asked by Fox News' Bret Baier if his meetings with Biden Tuesday resulted in a promise of more U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine, Kuleba said, "Yes," before noting that such guarantees should be moved on quickly given the uncertainties around Russia's intentions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Femcity Harlingen#Brownsville Collectives#Femcity Brownsville#Femcity Collectives
The Hill

Germany's Nord Stream move adds to Europe's fuel price crunch

Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
5K+
Followers
43
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy