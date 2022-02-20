Chandler Library Re-Opens

The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced the TalkReadPlay Center, located within the Watertown Public Library, is open to the community. The TalkReadPlay Center was designed to promote quality early learning opportunities while supporting parents and caregivers in helping their children grow and learn. It inspires and supports learning interactions, facilitates access to resources, champions caregivers as their child’s first teacher, and works beyond its walls to build the community supports families need to thrive.

