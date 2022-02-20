ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler Library Re-Opens

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt came down to either building a...

FL Radio Group

Seymour Library Open New Family Space

Monday saw the opening of the Richard S and Jeanne Z Dunn Family Space at the Seymour Library. The space, occupying the library’s basement, marks the first major renovation to the location since the 1970s. Connie York, who homeschools her children, says the space is an amazing resource for the community.
POLITICS
Kankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee library reschedules MLK Day open house for Feb. 26

KANKAKEE — Originally scheduled around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation has rescheduled the MLK Day Open House event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Kankakee Public Library. The event will be a celebration of Dr....
KANKAKEE, IL
Watertown Daily Times

TalkReadPlay Center open inside the library

The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced the TalkReadPlay Center, located within the Watertown Public Library, is open to the community. The TalkReadPlay Center was designed to promote quality early learning opportunities while supporting parents and caregivers in helping their children grow and learn. It inspires and supports learning interactions, facilitates access to resources, champions caregivers as their child’s first teacher, and works beyond its walls to build the community supports families need to thrive.
WATERTOWN, WI
#Library#Remodel#Uban Construction
WJTV 12

Multiple positions open at Hinds-Jackson libraries

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Library System (JHLS) is accepting applications for multiple open job positions in the system. The positions include: Executive Director – Jackson Branch Manager – Richard Wright Library Branch Manager – Evelyn T. Majure Library Youth Services Assistant – Margaret Walker Alexander Library Youth Services Assistant – Medgar Evers Library […]
JACKSON, MS
KWCH.com

New Evergreen Community Center and Library opens to public

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project that’s been years in the making is finished and ready for the public. The Evergreen Community Center at 2601 N. Arkansas opened for the first time Monday, Feb. 14, after about four years of renovatins. The community center houses the Evergreen Branch Library, the Evergreen Neighbor Resource Center, Empower, Kansas Hispanic Education & Development Foundation, Salud + Bienestar, Kansas Department for Children & Families, Wichita Police Department and Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department.
WICHITA, KS
Politics
KFDM-TV

Regional Infusion Center to re-open

The Southeast Texas Regional Infusion Center is reopening immediately after receiving 144 doses of monoclonal antibody therapy, according to information County Judge Jeff Branick provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The center had to close last week while the county waited for a shipment of the same antibody, the only one...
HEALTH SERVICES

