Chandler Library Re-Opens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project that’s been years in the making is finished and ready for the public. The Evergreen Community Center at 2601 N. Arkansas opened for the first time Monday, Feb. 14, after about four years of renovatins. The community center houses the Evergreen Branch Library, the Evergreen Neighbor Resource Center, Empower, Kansas Hispanic Education & Development Foundation, Salud + Bienestar, Kansas Department for Children & Families, Wichita Police Department and Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department.
