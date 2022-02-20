ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star fatally shot in North Carolina

By Rodney Overton, Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Prunka
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFWU0_0eK1Qs1V00

GARNER, N.C. ( WNCN ) – North Carolina authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting Thursday night in Garner, just outside of Raleigh.

Johnston County deputies said 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley was found shot to death at a Sheetz convenience store. A 20-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shirley is the son of “Lizard Lick Towing” TV star Ron Shirley, according to a Facebook post by the company. The reality TV show ran on truTV for four seasons starting in 2011. Ron and Amy Shirley own Lizard Lick Towing.

Woman sentenced 20 years for pushing man off bus

“We ask at this time for your prayers and for your respect of the privacy of the family,” the Facebook post said. “Ron and Amy will be making a post in a few days with details they wish to share. Please know that their faith in God is what is carrying them through this horrible situation.”

The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting along the 1600 block of Josephine Road around 8 p.m. Thursday. Soon after, they received a call about gunshot victims in the Sheetz parking lot, which is a little more than three miles away, a news release said.

“It was quickly determined the two calls were directly related,” Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on Josephine Road. They determined that the suspects fled in a yellow passenger vehicle and are working to identify the suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Johnston County, NC
Garner, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Garner, NC
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Star, NC
NEWS10 ABC

History of family violence with man charged in beating of own grandfather

CAPITAL REGION (News10)-We are learning more about the Albany man accused of beating his 82-year-old grandfather while inside the elderly man’s Colonie home. Nicholas Pantoni is accused in the fatal beating of his grandfather Gerald Curran during an argument inside Curran’s Colonie home. While still conscious, police spoke with Curran. They then narrowed in on […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lick#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NEWS10 ABC

2 arrested on drug charges in Bennington

eople have been arrested on drug charges in Bennington. The Bennington Police Department said Christopher Collins, 30, of East Hampton, Massachusetts and Andrew Diaz, 29, of West Springfield, Massachusetts were found with over 5,000 bags of fentanyl.
BENNINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy