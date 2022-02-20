ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Historic First: Tracy Morgan Will Become The First Black Person To Receive The Friars Club Icon Award

By NewsOne Staff
NewsOne
NewsOne
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqNEd_0eK1QZRo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnAk1_0eK1QZRo00

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

F rom making his on-screen debut as Hustle Man on the 90s sitcom Martin to starring on Saturday Night Live for seven seasons, comedian and actor Tracy Morgan has cemented himself as a power player in entertainment. He will receive a special honor for his contributions to the industry. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the New York native will be bestowed with the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award.

The honor is historic as Morgan will become the first Black person to receive the award. From television to film and stand-up, Morgan has played an instrumental role in shaping the landscape of comedy. Throughout his career, he’s starred in memorable shows and movies, including his own series “The Tracy Morgan Show.” Other notable appearances include “The Longest Yard,” “First Sunday” and “Coming 2 America. Most recently, Morgan’s work in “The Last O.G.” has garnered him nominations for NAACP Image Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Morgan says he’s honored to join the collective of legendary comedians and entertainers who the Friars Club has celebrated. “The Friars is a legendary part of New York City and comedy, two of my favorite things,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Some of my biggest influences were in and out of there… I’m following in the footsteps of greatness… I’m humbled and looking forward to a crazy night.” He’s slated to receive the award on May 26. Proceeds from the ceremony—which will pay homage to the late Bob Saget and Betty White —will go towards Stand Up to Cancer. Past honorees include Robert De Niro , Tony Bennett , Billy Crystal and others.

News about Morgan’s historic milestone comes after it was announced he will guest star on “The Neighborhood” alongside Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold . The project will be his first live-action network comedy feature since he appeared on 30 Rock .

SEE ALSO:

Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Leads Screenwriting Fellowship For Black Women

Tiffany Haddish Inks Deal With HarperCollins To Create Children’s Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aH55Y_0eK1QZRo00

Comments / 390

terry
2d ago

All you had to do was read the title of this journalism er, crapism article. When you have to point out someone's race that actually IS racist. Just "Tracy Morgan" would have been sufficed. We can see he is black and honestly it's irrelevant.

Reply(44)
100
Jeanette Telencio Leggett
2d ago

OMG, I am so sick of hearing the first black person for this or that, just say the name of the person who won something and quit it putting a color in front of it....

Reply(9)
52
TONI AKILA BIH
2d ago

I just love him ❣️ I'm glad he made it through that car accident and he is back to enjoying his whole life. he earned his life. congratulations 🎉

Reply(6)
50
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVLine

The Neighborhood Adds Tracy Morgan as Calvin's Wealthy Brother

Click here to read the full article. The Neighborhood is adding a branch to the Butler family tree, casting 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan in the frequently mentioned but never-before-seen role of Calvin’s brother Curtis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan will guest-star in the March 28 episode of the CBS comedy, aptly titled “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems.” As longtime fans of the CBS comedy already know, Calvin resents Curtis’ relationship with their mother, who began favoring her younger son after he won the lottery. Curtis is described by THR as Calvins “frenetic younger brother” who possesses “a deep...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Hart Says He Watched His Wife Eniko Get Bit by a Shark

Kevin Hart’s family learned what happens when they push themselves too far on vacation. The comedian appears on the Ellen DeGeneres Showon Thursday, and shares that his family recently took a swim with sharks and his wife, Eniko, got bit. The Fatherhood actor explains that they started off in the water with nerf sharks. When he decided that it was time to get back on the boat, his wife wanted to do a little more.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Alex Rodriguez Believes Ex Jennifer Lopez 'Might Start To Miss What They Had Together' As Former Flames Work To Untangle Joint Business Holdings

Alex Rodriguez insists he’s in a great place since his split from Jennifer Lopez, but an insider claims he continues to carry a torch for his former fiancé. Rodriguez, 46, and Lopez, 52, who called it quits last April after four years together, are still working to untangle their joint business holdings, “which gives him a chance to reminisce with her,” says the insider.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Daily Beast

‘NCIS’ Actor Who Changed His Tune on Vaccine Dies of COVID Complications

Vachik Mangassarian, a veteran character actor known for his roles on NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications. Representatives for Mangassarian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in Burbank, California. The Iran-born Armenian star moved to...
BURBANK, CA
blavity.com

Mo'Nique Said Tyler Perry Asked To Meet With Her Only If She Apologized For Her Blackballing Accusations

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Betty White
Person
Tony Bennett
The US Sun

Who is Byron Allen’s wife Jennifer Lucas?

His wife is also a successful businesswoman who has also managed to earn her own reputation. Jennifer Lucas is a TV show producer, writer, and actress by profession. Some of her notable works include 47 Meters Down, Replicas, and Boss Level. As of February 2022, she has an estimated net worth of about $5million.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Robin Thicke Is a Father of 4: Meet His Blended Family With April Love Geary

Grammy nominee Robin Thicke grew up with famous parents, late actor Alan Thicke and singer Gloria Loring. He set out in his teens to build his own Hollywood career as an actor, with minor roles in soap operas. The Masked Singer judge became a father for the first time in April 2010, with the birth of his son, Julian Fuego, and has since welcomed three more children: Mia Love, Lola Alain and Luca Patrick.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Anthony “A.J.” Johnson’s Cause Of Death Revealed; ‘Friday’, ‘House Party’ Actor Was 55 – Update

UPDATED: The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office issued its report today on the death of Anthony Johnson. The document indicates that the Friday and House Party actor died from “chronic ethanol use.” In other words, chronic drinking. The report also reveals that Johnson died in the hospital and had no other significant conditions. PREVIOUSLY on September 20: Anthony Johnson, the actor and comedian who appeared in the movies Friday and House Party, died Sept. 6 at the age of 55. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his rep LyNea Bell, owner and president of BH Talent. “The world of comedy has truly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Emmy Awards#Comedy Club#Cancer
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith To Reunite With Queen Latifah In ‘The Equalizer’

Girls Trip alums Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah will reunite in an upcoming episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. Smith will guest star as Jessie Cook, a savant-level thief with a photographic memory. Though she’s brilliant and the best at what she does, she’s also devious, unpredictable and amoral. Briefly recruited by the CIA for her skills, Jessie and McCall once worked a mission together back in the day, and though the two get along like oil and water, they’re a whole lot of fun to watch. The casting marks a reunion for Smith and The Equalizer‘s Queen Latifah, who both starred...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Martin Lawrence and 'Martin' Cast Get 30th Anniversary Reunion Special

Martin Lawrence is reuniting with the surviving members of the Martin cast for the show's 30th anniversary. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, BET+ is producing the reunion special, Deadline reports. Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II are expected to attend alongside the comedian. The actor who portrayed...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy