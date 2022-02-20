Denver police investigate fatal shooting in Montbello neighborhood

Police officers shot a man in Eaton this morning. Getty Images

Denver police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Montbello neighborhood.

The victim died Saturday after being shot Jan. 29 at North Albrook Drive and East Crown Avenue, police said.

As of Sunday morning, police had not released the victim's name or said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.