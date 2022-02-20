ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD enforcement to increase in transit systems as part of mayor’s safety plan

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u59iX_0eK1QQVH00

Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to make public transportation in New York City safer will go into effect this week.

The latest act of violence in the transit system was on Saturday, when police say a woman was stabbed three times while riding the subway in East New York. The victim is in stable condition.

Adams’ new plan includes increasing enforcement from the NYPD on individuals breaking MTA rules, like sleeping in stations or smoking on trains.

The mayor's office says more than 1,000 officers have already been spread out across the MTA system.

The new plan also details ways to tackle potential mental health issues that advocates say are often at the root of attacks. Five homeless outreach teams will be assigned to busy subway stations to help individuals experiencing homelessness find a safe place to go.

The mayor's plan also proposes bringing back the city's "end of the line" policy that requires all riders to exit the train when it reaches its final destination.

Police officers will be at these final stops, as well as homeless services and Health Department workers to enforce the rule and to provide support to those who might need help.

The mayor insisted that enforcement won't be heavy handed and that the focus of this plan is to get people help, but he says that riders could be forcibly removed from public transit if they were found to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Gov. Hochul proposes $61.9 million toward combating cyberattacks

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were joined by other elected officials Tuesday to discuss new steps they are taking to combat cybersecurity threats. The governor says a new team is being formed that will oversee cybersecurity across the state. It comes after conversations she had with the White House over the weekend.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
News 12

NYPD Hate Crime Unit probes racist messages found in Seton Park

Several racist slurs targeting the African American community over the weekend have prompted the NYPD to launch an investigation. The hateful words were discovered Sunday on signs at Seton Park in Spuyten Duyvil. Local leaders say they will never have a place in their community. Clergy members, advocates joined city...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Transit Systems#Public Transit#Mayor#Health Department
News 12

The New Normal: Mask mandates for students are changing in CT, NJ, and NY may follow. What else is being done in classrooms as COVID-19 numbers fall?

This morning, News 12's Rich Barrabi was joined by Dr. Robert R. Zywicki, the superintendent of the Mount Olive Township School District in New Jersey to discuss mandatory COVID-19 testing for students, mask mandates in schools, quarantine and contact tracing requirements, extracurricular activities and more. In New Jersey, masks become...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 12

Lawmakers introduce bill to help alleviate state unemployment backlog

Several Republican lawmakers in New Jersey have created a plan to remedy the backlog at the state Department of Labor’s unemployment office. State Sen. Michael Testa and state Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen have created a bill that would force Department of Labor employees to return to the office. This would ensure New Jersey residents waiting on their unemployment benefits would get face-to-face meetings to correct any problems.
ECONOMY
News 12

FDNY battle massive 4-alarm fire near Archer St. in the Bronx

FDNY members battled a massive 4-alarm fire at 1869 Archer St. in the Bronx Tuesday night. News 12 is told two firefighters were injured and transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The FDNY tells News 12 the fire started at around 5:13 p.m. They say the fire happened in the...
BRONX, NY
News 12

New York braces for possible Russian cyberattack

New York is strengthening its defense against a potential cybersecurity attack as tensions mount between Ukraine and Russia. In anticipation of an attack, Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement saying in part: "The reality is that because New York State is a leader in the finance, health care, energy, and transportation sectors. Our state is an attractive target for cyber criminals and foreign adversaries."
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy