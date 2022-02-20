NYPD enforcement to increase in transit systems as part of mayor’s safety plan

Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to make public transportation in New York City safer will go into effect this week.

The latest act of violence in the transit system was on Saturday, when police say a woman was stabbed three times while riding the subway in East New York. The victim is in stable condition.

Adams’ new plan includes increasing enforcement from the NYPD on individuals breaking MTA rules, like sleeping in stations or smoking on trains.

The mayor's office says more than 1,000 officers have already been spread out across the MTA system.

The new plan also details ways to tackle potential mental health issues that advocates say are often at the root of attacks. Five homeless outreach teams will be assigned to busy subway stations to help individuals experiencing homelessness find a safe place to go.

The mayor's plan also proposes bringing back the city's "end of the line" policy that requires all riders to exit the train when it reaches its final destination.

Police officers will be at these final stops, as well as homeless services and Health Department workers to enforce the rule and to provide support to those who might need help.

The mayor insisted that enforcement won't be heavy handed and that the focus of this plan is to get people help, but he says that riders could be forcibly removed from public transit if they were found to pose a danger to themselves or others.