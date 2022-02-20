ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Man tied up, shot and robbed inside Sheepshead Bay home; 3 suspects at large

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
Police say a man was tied up, shot and robbed inside his Brooklyn home Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened around 2 p.m. on the 11th floor of the building at 1501 Voorhies Ave. in Sheepshead Bay.

Officials say a resident of the building answered the door of his home when a woman knocked on it and told him he hadn’t paid his monthly dues. However, when the man opened the door, they say two men took out guns and forced their way in. They fought with the victim until one of them allegedly shot him in his leg.

Officials say the suspects then tied up the man’s wrists with zip ties and raided the apartment for about $1,600 worth of his belongings, including a Rolex, iPhone and credit cards, before they fled.

Authorities say the victim is expected to recover.

Police describe the female suspect as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. The two men are about 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD.

Comments / 26

Jessica rosie
2d ago

filling out my permit for pistol this week. I'm a homeowner and I need to protect my family at all cost 🙏

Reply(4)
17
Jessica rosie
2d ago

she will fold once she is in cuffs and when she hear those charges...just get a job and work hard. this is not the life....get ready for that 3am swat knock

Reply
4
Larry Tate
2d ago

primitive first man just dragging his knuckles

Reply(3)
12
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Guns#Rolex#Iphone
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

