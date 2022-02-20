NYPD: Man tied up, shot and robbed inside Sheepshead Bay home; 3 suspects at large

Police say a man was tied up, shot and robbed inside his Brooklyn home Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened around 2 p.m. on the 11th floor of the building at 1501 Voorhies Ave. in Sheepshead Bay.

Officials say a resident of the building answered the door of his home when a woman knocked on it and told him he hadn’t paid his monthly dues. However, when the man opened the door, they say two men took out guns and forced their way in. They fought with the victim until one of them allegedly shot him in his leg.

Officials say the suspects then tied up the man’s wrists with zip ties and raided the apartment for about $1,600 worth of his belongings, including a Rolex, iPhone and credit cards, before they fled.

Authorities say the victim is expected to recover.

Police describe the female suspect as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. The two men are about 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD.