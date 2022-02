Tommaso Ciampa was the first NXT Champion of the 2.0 Era, and he was also one of the foundations of the previous Black and Gold era, so you can understand how at this point he is pretty synonymous with NXT as a brand. Lately though Ciampa has been making appearances on Monday Night Raw, and coupled with the fact that Bron Breakker is now the NXT Champion, many have started to assume he is headed to Raw full time, and his latest promo in NXT seems to indicate that move is coming very soon.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO