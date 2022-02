CONWAY, S.C. — The West Virginia University baseball team earned an 8-3 win over Kent State on Saturday at the Baseball at the Beach event at Springs Brooks Stadium. Trailing, 2-1, the Mountaineers used a six-run sixth inning to take control in their second consecutive win to begin the 2022 campaign. WVU also scored runs in the first and eighth innings and finished with 13 hits.

